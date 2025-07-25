3 Signs that Gunther is losing his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the action to unfold between some of the biggest stars in the industry. Several huge matches, including numerous title bouts, have been confirmed for The Biggest Party of the Summer, and the excitement among fans is higher than ever.Among the list of matches confirmed, a massive singles showdown between Gunther and CM Punk has been officially announced, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The match was confirmed after CM Punk won the No. 1 contender's Gauntlet Match on RAW a couple of weeks ago, punching his ticket to MetLife Stadium.Both Gunther and Punk have recently been at the peak of their careers. The Ring General just came out of a victory by retiring Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event, gaining a lot of momentum. Meanwhile, Punk has been involved in some great storylines over the past few months and came out of a major showdown with John Cena, which he controversially ended up losing.With a showdown between both men set, some massive surprises and fireworks are expected for SummerSlam. There have been subtle hints that CM Punk could end up winning against Gunther, which could add more excitement to the show. Let’s check out a few signs that hint at a potential loss for The Ring General.#3. WWE higher-ups are losing faith in himWhile Gunther has still been reigning as the World Heavyweight Champion and has been at the top of his career for quite some time, WWE higher-ups might be losing faith in him. The Ring General hasn't been involved in major feuds over the past few months, and his last massive run as a singles star was before his World Heavyweight Championship loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania.This could be a massive hint that the management is losing faith in him and might very well be the reason he loses at SummerSlam.#2. Seth Rollins factorSeth Rollins is currently injured after tweaking his knee during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, he has a lot of power with himself as Mr. Money in the Bank. The former World Heavyweight Champion can return at any moment to cash in his massive opportunity, despite his injury. While a return at SummerSlam doesn’t seem likely, it’s never impossible in wrestling.With John Cena on his Retirement Tour, it is unlikely that Rollins will cash in on him. This might be another sign that Gunther could be on the verge of losing his title.#1. Removed from the WWE Superstars bannerOne of the biggest surprises of the week was when WWE replaced Gunther on the WWE Superstars page banner with R-Truth. This came out as a shocker to many and is one of the biggest hints that The Ring General is set for a loss at SummerSlam.Gunther might take some time off following his potential loss at SummerSlam to return as one of the most dominant names once again. Only time will tell what the company has in store for Gunther in the future.