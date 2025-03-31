3 signs Gunther is retaining the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41

Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against "Main Event" Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General has held the coveted title for nearly eight months, defeating prominent names like Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

Ad

However, Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to book a date with the World Heavyweight Champion. The Rumble included top names like CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. His victory showed Triple H's faith in him as a top star.

The Leader of the Yeet Movement is one of the most popular names today. The Game is building a classic underdog storyline with Jey, which could culminate with a heroic win over The Ring General at Mania. However, there are signs that Jey's dreams will be crushed as Gunther retains the belt.

Ad

Trending

#3. Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship reign has recently picked up steam

When Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024, the WWE Universe was thrilled, as they expected him to elevate the belt the same way he elevated the Intercontinental Championship.

Unfortunately, the Ring General's title reign has failed to meet those enormous expectations. It started well with an amazing feud with Randy Orton that culminated in a stellar bout at Bash in Berlin. However, his momentum soon began to fade.

Ad

His feud with Sami Zayn was treated as a TV feud not worthy of PLE. The Austrian Anomaly's momentum took a hit with a loss to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2024. The feud with Damian Priest lasted longer than most expected and wasn't much different from their initial saga over the summer.

Nevertheless, Jey's Rumble victory and underdog storyline have breathed life into Gunther's title reign. In addition to physical dominance, The Ring General has thrived on the mic. The feud has felt personal, and the champion has looked strong.

Ad

The former NXT UK Champion could elevate the World Heavyweight Championship, but he needs more time, necessitating a win over Jey Uso at WrestleMania.

#2. The Ring General has gotten into Jey Uso's head

"Main Event" Jey Uso may win the popularity contest, but Gunther has gotten the better of him in the ring. This gives the World Heavyweight Champion a significant psychological advantage heading into WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Furthermore, the champion's excellent work on the mic has cast more doubt in Jey's mind. However, the Ring General may have crossed all boundaries on RAW in London.

After defeating Jimmy Uso in a singles match, Gunther brutalized Big Jim, leaving him a bloody mess. Unfortunately, Jey was tied to the rope as The Austrian Anomaly put his brother to sleep.

Hence, the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion is in Jey Uso's head, who is operating on pure emotion. Therefore, The Ring General enters Mania as the favorite.

Ad

#1. Jey Uso may not be ready for a World Title reign

Ad

Jey Uso's World Title push has received a mixed reaction. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner has received pops from the live crowd, but numbers and reactions on social media paint a different picture.

Fans weren't pleased with his easy win over Austin Theory. Jey's promo skills have also been scrutinized. Furthermore, WWE confirmed Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins as the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1, suggesting a lack of heat and starpower in the World Heavyweight Title clash.

Ad

The Leader of The Yeet Movement could struggle as World Champion in the post-Mania season, where ratings begin to fall and interest slides. Such trying times could expose his weaknesses.

Gunther has been a champion during most of his WWE stint. It is second nature to him. Therefore, he would have little problem having a lengthy title reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback