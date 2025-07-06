3 signs IYO SKY will lose to Rhea Ripley at Evolution 2

At Evolution 2, IYO SKY is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Ad

While there has been no build to this match, SKY decided that Mami would be the right opponent for her at the all-women’s premium live event. This move was done due to the shared history that the women have and the fact that WWE wanted the top womens' titles to be defended at the PLE.

In this regard, we discuss three signs why Rhea Ripley could be the one walking out of WWE Evolution as the new Women’s World Champion:

Ad

Trending

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

#3. IYO SKY has an underwhelming reign

SKY won the title on an episode of WWE RAW a month ahead of WrestleMania 41. This was a shocking title change as fans were expecting to see Ripley vs. Bianca Belair at 'Mania. Despite getting a rematch, Ripley was unable to regain the title. Meanwhile, SKY retained at The Show of Shows in the Triple Threat Match against Ripley and Belair but has not defended her title since.

Ad

Since Mania, SKY has wrestled only four matches, and two of them were tag team bouts, with only two single non-title matches. This is not the best look for the Women’s World Championship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite holding RAW's most important women's title, SKY's booking has been underwhelming. She has had no big matches, nor has she been a fighting champion. While she is over with the fans and an excellent in-ring performer, WWE seemingly has no idea what to do with the Genius of the Sky.

This could be a major reason why they would have her drop the title back to Rhea Ripley ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

#2. IYO SKY has had zero PLE matches since WrestleMania 41

The biggest thing for a champion in WWE is defending their title on big stages, especially PLEs. Since WrestleMania 41, the promotion has hosted Backlash, Money in the Bank, and Night of Champions. Strangely, SKY has not appeared on any of those premium live events to defend her title. This likely points to the lack of confidence WWE has in her drawing power.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley has participated in Money in the Bank as well as at Night of Champions. Despite being in non-title matches, The Eradicator has proven herself to be a massive draw for WWE. Another good explanation is her position on the Evolution 2025 poster.

Mami has the front and center position, whereas the Women’s World Champion is placed on the side. Seemingly making it clear that SKY wasn't the main attraction.

Ad

#1. To build a better match for SummerSlam 2025 with Rhea Ripley as champion

At Evolution, if Rhea Ripley loses, it will set up a rematch at SummerSlam 2025. While having Ripley face SKY at SummerSlam 2025 sounds great on paper, it isn’t as big of a draw that WWE would want for the two-night event.

They would rather have Ripley defend her title in a triple threat against Belair and SKY. This will increase the hype for the match. Fans were excited for the trio at 'Mania, and WWE could try to recreate the same for the historic two-night SummerSlam.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alternatively, WWE could go one step further and book Rhea Ripley to defend her title on both nights, which would be a first. Much like Rhodes and Reigns wrestling on both nights of WrestleMania 40, this move would draw a ton of attention to the show.

Night One could have the rematch with SKY, and the winner could face Belair on Night Two. This would be a move that would not only increase the attention the show gets but would also put the women’s division front and center of WWE's product.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!