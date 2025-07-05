Predicting every WWE title match at SummerSlam 2025

WWE is getting ready for SummerSlam 2025, and with the show being two nights, every title could be on the line. As of now, there are two matches announced for the premium live event.

Over the next few weeks, more bouts could be added. With that said, these are our predictions for all the championship matches that could take place at SummerSlam 2025.

#11 Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions. With the win, he has earned the right to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. It's possible that Rhodes may defeat Cena in this bout and regain his title.

Has Rhodes learned not to hesitate in his match against the 17-time WWE Champion and do everything in his power to win, or will Cena use underhanded tactics to beat The American Nightmare once again? There is also a wildcard in Seth Rollins, who could cash in his Money in the Bank contract and pull off another "Heist of the Century."

#10 Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the World Heavyweight Championship

Sami Zayn has been with the Stamford-based promotion for twelve years, yet he has never won a world championship on the main roster. This is something he is keen on achieving to prove himself to all the non-believers.

Sami Zayn and Gunther [Image Credits: wwe.com]

However, the man standing in his way is Gunther. The two had a great feud over the Intercontinental Championship, and this could be no different. The Ring General will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. However, the current champion is the favorite to emerge victorious from the bout and retire the WCW legend and go on to SummerSlam with the gold around his waist.

#9 IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship

IYO SKY is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley at the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE; however, fans are not expecting a title change. This may happen at SummerSlam with the match being a rehash of WrestleMania 41.

IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair [Image Credits:wwe.com]

Fans could see SKY face Ripley and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Even though the bout has already happened, the three superstars could re-create the magic they pulled off at WrestleMania 41.

#8 Tiffany Stratton/Naomi vs. Jade Cargill - WWE Women’s Championship

Similar to IYO SKY, Tiffany Stratton also got to select her opponent for Evolution 2, and she chose to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Despite the two teaming up at Elimination Chamber, Stratus accepted the opportunity. But, she could be the one losing since she is a part-timer.

This could result in Stratton retaining and facing Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament and punched her ticket to a title shot. However, Naomi holds the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase and could cash in and dethrone Stratton at Evolution 2.

This would result in her facing Cargill at SummerSlam. Naomi has already tried to cash in on Stratton, and if she is successful, this could help elevate her existing feud with The Storm.

#7 Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins – Women’s Tag Team Championship

The recent episode of SmackDown saw Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair team up. The promotion has been hinting at the two working together, and they executed the plan. They were able to secure a spot for the Fatal Four-way tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2.

Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and The Bella Twins [Image Credits: wwe.com]

WWE is yet to reveal the other two teams in the match; however, considering the future potential of the Flair-Bliss storyline, the former Women's Champions are the strong favorites to capture the title at Evolution 2.

However, there have been reports that Brie Bella could be returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut. With Nikki already here, it would be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books The Bella Twins vs. Flair and Bliss for the title at SummerSlam.

#6 The Judgment Day vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Usos – World Tag Team Championship

Reports have stated that WWE wants to reunite The Usos. Meanwhile, The Hardy Boyz recently revealed that they wanted a final run in WWE. With The Judgment Day being the reigning World Tag Team Champions, the company could have them defend their title in a triple-threat tag team match.

The Judgment Day, The Hardy Boyz, and The Usos [Image Credits: wwe.com]

It will be interesting to see the veterans go up against Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, and Jimmy & Jey Uso.

#5 The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks - WWE Tag Team Championship

The SmackDown tag team division is currently in shambles with every team wanting a shot at The Street Profits and the WWE Tag Team Championship, but The Wyatt Sicks are standing in their way. The group has never been on a PLE stage, and SummerSlam 2025 could be their debut.

The Wyatt Sicks [Image Credits: Nikki Cross X]

The group has worked well in the tag team division, and this could be the push fans have been asking for. They will challenge Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the title next week on SmackDown, and irrespective of the result, fans could see the two teams clashing at SummerSlam.

#4 AJ Styles will face Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship

This match was originally scheduled for Night of Champions but was cancelled ahead of the PLE. Fans were excited for this bout as they wanted AJ Styles to have one last title run in the company.

AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio [Image Credits: wwe.com]

While Dominik Mysterio has been a decent champion, he has not had that many title defenses. This match could be scheduled for SummerSlam, where The Phenomenal One can win the coveted Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his career.

#3 Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria – Women’s Intercontinental Championship

The Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam could either be a singles bout or could turn into a triple-threat showdown. While Becky Lynch and Bayley are feuding for the title, Lyra Valkyria is also part of the rivalry.

Becky Lynch and Bayley [Image Credits: wwe.com]

There are chances that the Stamford-based promotion could announce the triple-threat match for Evolution 2 on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, irrespective of the result at the all-women PLE, the storyline has what it takes to have another three-way showdown between Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam.

#2 Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu - United States Championship

Solo Sikoa’s MFT faction is growing strong in the sports entertainment juggernaut. With JC Mateo, Talla Tonga (Hikuleo), and Tonga Loa in his corner, Sikoa looks unstoppable. He won the United States Championship at Night of Champions thanks to their help.

However, Jacob Fatu is not one to remain silent after a defeat. He could challenge Sikoa for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event. While he could lose that bout due to the numbers disadvantage, The Samoan Werewolf can get another shot at SummerSlam, and maybe win after recruiting members to form his own faction.

#1 Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer - Women’s United States Championship

Fans loved Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer’s feud in NXT, so it is likely that the promotion would look to replicate the same on the main roster. At Night of Champions, The Beautiful Madness dethroned Zelina Vega to become the new Women’s United States Champion.

Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Who better to challenge her for the title than her NXT foe? This could result in a good feud between the two extremely talented and beloved stars. While Giulia is a part of SmackDown and Vaquer is on RAW, Adam Peace and Nick Aldis can book an inter-brand match between the two superstars for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

