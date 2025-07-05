  • home icon
  • Returning WWE legend may turn heel after 7 years & insert herself into IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley at Evolution 2025

By Sheron
Published Jul 05, 2025 17:19 GMT
Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY [Image Credits: wwe.com]
WWE Evolution 2025 is shaping up to be a massive all-women’s premium live event. Unlike the previous edition in 2018, this time, the roster and stakes are much higher. Both the Women’s Titles are on the line, with IYO SKY defending her Women’s World Title against Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton defending her WWE Women’s Championship against Trish Stratus.

Moreover, multiple WWE legends are set to return for the show, and one of them could insert herself into a title match. Nikki Bella returned on June 9, 2025, edition of RAW and, much to everyone’s surprise, got into a feud with Liv Morgan. While fans wanted to see where this rivalry goes, Morgan was injured during her match with Kairi Sane on the June 16, 2025, edition of the red brand.

Morgan's injury has nixed a possible match between Morgan and Bella at Evolution 2025. However, WWE could salvage this match by turning the Hall of Famer heel, much like they did at the 2018 edition of the premium live event.

Ahead of the 2018 WWE Evolution, Nikki turned heel with her twin sister Brie Bella and began a feud with Ronda Rousey. This led to her getting a title match at the PLE for the RAW Women's Championship. At the upcoming PLE, she could do the same and insert herself into Ripley's match with SKY for the Women's World Championship. Bella has also mentioned multiple times how she would love to work with Rhea Ripley as a villain.

As of now, these are just speculations, and fans will have to see how the company books the legend for the upcoming PLE in Atlanta.

The Bella Twins could reunite for WWE Evolution 2025

At Evolution 2025, there will be a Fatal Four-Way tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Currently, the defending champions, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, will face SmackDown's Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Two other teams, one from RAW and the other from NXT, will also be qualifying for a spot in the bout.

Many have speculated that one of those teams could be the Bella Twins. With Nikki back in the Stamford-based promotion, many believe that Brie will soon join her sister. While there is no confirmation on the status, they could either be a part of the match or make their return after the bout to confront the winners to set a match for SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see if the promotion puts the title with Bliss and Flair, setting them up to face the Bella Twins at SummerSlam 2025. This could get interesting for the women’s tag team division.

Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies.

