5 Things you didn't know about Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer gained major prominence in 2024 after facing AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné at Forbidden Door. While everyone thought the Chilean-born star would sign with Tony Khan's company, she jumped at an offer by WWE. Debuting in NXT in July, she rose the ranks in just a few months and became a double champion earlier this year.

She made her main roster debut after WrestleMania 41 and continued to wow the fans with her superior in-ring skills. Although she lacks mic skills, she is over with the fans. However, since her debut in WWE, fans have been eager to learn more about the Dark Angel.

So, here are five things you did not know about La Primera.

#5. Vaquer has dealt with domestic abuse

The former NXT Women's Champion dealt with domestic abuse with AAA star El Cuatrero. The incident took place in 2023 when Cuatrero was arrested after Stephanie Vaquer accused him of domestic abuse. According to her, he attacked her and attempted femicide.

As the investigation continued, Cuatrero's legal team denied the allegations. The case remains active, with Cuatrero serving a two-year prison sentence. The former AAA star has also been banned from wrestling.

#4. Her makeup symbolizes this

Apart from her bright red wrestling gear and iconic horns, fans recognize Vaquer's facial makeup. This has become the star's signature face paint when wrestling in almost every promotion she has worked in. There is a deep meaning behind it, which she explained in an interview with Bill Pritchard.

Stephanie Vaquer's makeup [Image Credits: wwe.com]

According to The Dark Angel, the meaning behind her face paint comes from the Japanese practice of Kintsugi. This is the art of using gold to fix broken objects. This not only repairs the item but also gives it a new, unique look.

She does this for herself due to her past. While Stephanie Vaquer has never openly talked about her struggles as a professional wrestler and her domestic abuse, it is clear that she has repaired herself from it.

#3. Stephanie Vaquer represents Chilean wrestlers on a global stage

Vaquer isn't just another wrestler here to make a name for herself. She has represented her culture and heritage on a global stage.

Stephanie has set the bar in professional wrestling and cemented her name. She is the first Chilean-born woman to win a championship in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, CMLL, and WWE.

The Dark Angel [Image Credits: wwe.com]

This is a massive achievement for The Dark Angel and something she is extremely proud of. Stephanie Vaquer is also the third Chilean-born star to work in WWE.

#2. She is dating an NXT star

While rumors circulated that Vaquer was dating NXT's Myles Borne earlier this year, it was Oba Femi who revealed it during an interview. When asked about his title defense match against Borne, he revealed that the star was dating Stephanie Vaquer.

The internet was set ablaze following the news breaking. Many fans believed that she was single.

There have been pictures of the two with their respective families online. Recently, NXT's Lexis King uploaded a photo with his girlfriend. He wrote how he would be hanging out with her in Disney, but would whip Borne on the next week's show once he's back. To this, Borne replied with how he will also be with his 'Chilean Queen,' too, confirming the rumor.

#1. Vaquer has worked with a number of wrestling promotions

Stephanie Vaquer made her debut in professional wrestling at the age of 15 at small events in Chile. She then moved to Mexico for further training.

Following a triple nose fracture, Vaquer took time off from wrestling and became a waitress for two years. She returned to Japan for World Wonder Ring Stardom. Her biggest break came in CMLL, where she moved between Mexico and Chile.

She represented the promotion at Resurgence by NJPW. Following this, she appeared in Revolution Pro Wrestling, AEW, and ultimately, in the place she had always wanted to be: WWE.

