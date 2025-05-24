Stephanie Vaquer and top WWE name are dating!

Stephanie Vaquer is arguably one of the top athletes on WWE NXT, and The Dark Angel has often kept her personal life away from the ring. However, it was recently confirmed by none other than Oba Femi that Vaquer is dating NXT's Myles Borne.

Earlier this month, speculations began to float that NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer is dating NXT's Myles Borne, as the two were seen together with Borne's family. The image spread like wildfire, as The Dark Angel has always remained very private about her life outside the ring.

In an interview on WFLA News Channel 8, the host asked the current NXT Champion, Oba Femi, about his upcoming title defense against Myles Borne. The Ruler didn't hold back and officially revealed that Borne and Vaquer are dating outside the squared circle and took a shot at the challenger heading into WWE NXT Battleground 2025.

"I mean, I'm looking forward to beating up Stephanie Vaquer's boyfriend [Myles Borne] for a little bit. I have a one-on-one match with Myles Borne; he's worked his way up the ranks, and he won a couple of matches to earn an opportunity for the NXT Championship, which I respect. At the end of the day, this is not a Disney movie. You don't get the happy ending. You don't get to run off into the sunset with my belt, and I'm going to retain on Sunday," Femi said. (From 01:16 to 01:41)

Stephanie Vaquer and Myles Borne will compete at WWE NXT Battleground 2025

Earlier this year, Trick Williams slowly moved out of the title picture after failing to dethrone Oba Femi and win back the NXT Championship. This allowed new superstars to rise to the occasion and go head-to-head against The Ruler for the title.

Earlier this month, Ava booked a Battle Royale match, and the winner would receive a title shot at Oba Femi at WWE NXT Battleground 2025. To everyone's surprise, No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne won the match and punched his ticket to the event against The Ruler for the title.

Elsewhere, La Primera has been ruling the women's division with an iron fist after she defeated Giulia to become the first-ever women's double champion in the brand's history. After moving past some old friends, Vaquer is set to defend the title against Jordynne Grace in Florida.

