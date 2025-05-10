Who is Myles Borne? The man everyone thinks was the fake Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown for Backlash 2025 ended with Randy Orton standing tall after attacking John Cena. The Cenation Leader initially claimed that The Viper wasn't present on the blue brand, but when Cena was posing with the title, a mysterious person appeared. The person turned the Franchise Player and tried to hit him with an RKO before Cena countered and executed an Attitude Adjustment on him.
Everyone in the crowd thought it was Randy Orton before the Legend Killer executed an RKO out of nowhere. The person who came earlier to RKO the Undisputed WWE Champion was a fake Orton, whom Randy might have sent to distract the Cenation Leader. Many fans on the internet claimed that the fake Randy Orton was Myles Borne.
Myles is a 25-year-old star currently part of the NXT brand. The young star arrived in the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and reported to the Performance Centre to begin training. Later, he made his debut and competed at NXT Level Up, where he lost most of his matches.
Later, he arrived on the NXT brand and is still part of it. Recently, Myles emerged as the winner of a 25-man battle royal. During the May 6, 2025, edition of the black and silver brand, Borne eliminated Ashante Adonis, Lexis King, Trick Williams, and others to emerge as the winner. He will lock horns against Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at NXT Battleground 2025.
Fans believe the NXT star was behind the fake Orton appearance on WWE SmackDown because he resembles the Apex Predator. Many fans even called him a young Randy Orton.
As of this writing, there is no official confirmation that Myles is the fake Orton. However, given all the factors, he seems to be the most likely person behind that mysterious figure.
Who else could be the fake Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown?
Besides Myles Borne, many fans believed that Shawn Spears could be behind the dummy version of the Legend Killer. Fans on the internet compared the tattoos of the former NXT North American Champion with those of the person whom Cena laid out on WWE SmackDown.
Shawn is also part of the NXT brand and actively competes on the show. He previously had a run on the main roster as Tye Dillinger.