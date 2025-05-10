Who is Myles Borne? The man everyone thinks was the fake Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown for Backlash 2025 ended with Randy Orton standing tall after attacking John Cena. The Cenation Leader initially claimed that The Viper wasn't present on the blue brand, but when Cena was posing with the title, a mysterious person appeared. The person turned the Franchise Player and tried to hit him with an RKO before Cena countered and executed an Attitude Adjustment on him.

Ad

Everyone in the crowd thought it was Randy Orton before the Legend Killer executed an RKO out of nowhere. The person who came earlier to RKO the Undisputed WWE Champion was a fake Orton, whom Randy might have sent to distract the Cenation Leader. Many fans on the internet claimed that the fake Randy Orton was Myles Borne.

Myles is a 25-year-old star currently part of the NXT brand. The young star arrived in the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and reported to the Performance Centre to begin training. Later, he made his debut and competed at NXT Level Up, where he lost most of his matches.

Ad

Trending

Later, he arrived on the NXT brand and is still part of it. Recently, Myles emerged as the winner of a 25-man battle royal. During the May 6, 2025, edition of the black and silver brand, Borne eliminated Ashante Adonis, Lexis King, Trick Williams, and others to emerge as the winner. He will lock horns against Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at NXT Battleground 2025.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans believe the NXT star was behind the fake Orton appearance on WWE SmackDown because he resembles the Apex Predator. Many fans even called him a young Randy Orton.

As of this writing, there is no official confirmation that Myles is the fake Orton. However, given all the factors, he seems to be the most likely person behind that mysterious figure.

Who else could be the fake Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown?

Besides Myles Borne, many fans believed that Shawn Spears could be behind the dummy version of the Legend Killer. Fans on the internet compared the tattoos of the former NXT North American Champion with those of the person whom Cena laid out on WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Shawn is also part of the NXT brand and actively competes on the show. He previously had a run on the main roster as Tye Dillinger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More