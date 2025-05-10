WWE SmackDown Results: Returning star makes Bray Wyatt reference; John Cena laid out; top champs defeated (5/9)

The WWE SmackDown before Backlash kicked off with a backstage interview with Damian Priest, and LA Knight intervened to say that he was looking to win the United States Championship. We headed to the ring for the night's first match shortly after.

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results (May 9, 2025):

Damian Priest & LA Knight def. Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa

Alexa Bliss & Zelina Vega def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Nia Jax def. Jade Cargill

Fraxiom def. The Street Profits

Aleister Black def. Carmelo Hayes

Rey Phoenix & Andrade def. Los Garza

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

WWE SmackDown Results: Damian Priest & LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa

Priest and Sikoa kicked off the match, and Solo got some strikes in early on before Damian got the old-school lariat. Knight and Priest were not on the same page and argued as the match continued.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Damian got the spinning kick before Knight came in with the neckbreaker and a scoop slam. Knight got the elbow drop before the South of Heaven was interrupted. Knight dodged the Samoan Spike and hit the BFT on Solo for the win.

Result: Damian Priest & LA Knight def. Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa

Priest and Knight argued after the match and kicked off a brawl. Solo Sikoa took them both out before Drew McIntyre came in out of nowhere with a Claymore on Sikoa and took him out.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Backstage, Drew McIntyre talked about how he deserved a singles title match, but added that he would beat Jacob Fatu anyway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

We saw footage earlier showing Chelsea Green and her team in Nick Aldis' office, and Zelina Vega challenged them to a tag match with a mystery partner.

Aleister Black got a promo talking about his return and how he had Carmelo Hayes all figured out ahead of their match.

WWE SmackDown Results: Alexa Bliss & Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zelina Vega was out for the match, and her tag partner was the returning Alexa Bliss. Niven and Vega kicked off the match, and Green was tagged in early on before she and Piper took the double 619. Vega was isolated in the ring, and Piper got the elbow drop before Green got a headlock.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vega returned with a DDT on Niven off a counter and got the tag before Alexa came in and cleared the ring. Green took a big rana and the knees to the back of the head before Alexa hit a blockbuster for a near fall. Chelsea headed up top but the dropped on the ropes before Alexa got the double dropkick and Twisted Bliss for the near fall.

Vega got the assisted Code Red on Niven before following up with the Meteora to the floor. Alexa countered the Unprettier and hit Sister Abigail DDT before getting the win.

Ad

Result: Alexa Bliss & Zelina Vega def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Grade: B+

Backstage, Los Garza attacked Rey Phoenix and took him out after Santos Escobar taunted him.

Charlotte Flair was back. After talking about her WrestleMania match to a lukewarm crowd, she asked why the fans hated and disrespected her. She threatened to leave and never return if they didn't show her respect before tossing the mic and angrily walking off.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Charlotte was walking out, Jade Cargill made her entrance and the two had a staredown before continuing on their way. Cargill got in the ring and called Charlotte out, telling her to get to the back of the line since she used up her chances.

Backstage, Nick Aldis tried to tell Charlotte to stop throwing tantrums and be a leader as she was walking out. Flair got to her car and saw Alexa Bliss standing there. Alexa told Flair 'Let's chat' before SmackDown moved on.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton came out to watch the match and taunted Nia from ringside after the match started. Jax was in control early on and got some big moves before splashing Jade into the ringpost from the apron.

Jade came back with a Samoan Drop and some superkicks before getting a near fall off the spinebuster. Jax countered with a powerbomb before Jade took her down and got a frogsplash for a near fall.

Ad

Jade got the pump kick for another near fall before Naomi attacked Stratton at ringside. The distraction made Jade miss Jaded before Nia took her down and hit the Annihilator for the win.

Result: Nia Jax def. Jade Cargill

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

The Street Profits were out next and after talking about their TLC match, they were interrupted by Fraxiom, who wanted a title shot. Montez asked if they were serious since they just showed up to the main roster.

Nick Aldis came out and set up a non-title match between the two teams so that the newcomers Fraxiom could prove themselves.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results: The Street Profits vs. Fraxiom

Expand Tweet

Ad

The match started during the break and when were got back to SmackDown, Fraxiom got some big moves on the tag champs. Frazer was tossed out of the ring and hit the announce table on the way down. Back inside, Fraxiom cleared the ring and hit dives on the champs, sending them into the barricades.

Back in the ring, Fraxiom got the Spanish Fly/Phoenix Splash combo, but the pin was broken up. Dawkins took the Golden Ratio kick at ribbing side before Fraxiom hit the Spanish Fly/Phoenix Splash combo for a near fall. Axiom got a big dropkick on Ford before they hit Catapulta Infernal and got the win.

Ad

Result: Fraxiom def. The Street Profits

Grade: B+

WWE SmackDown Results: Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aleister Black was in control early on, but Melo got some big strikes in the corner. Black shrugged it off and hit a moonsault to the floor before missing a kick on the barricades and being sent into the timekeeper's area.

Back in the ring, Black came back with some big moves and hit a springboard takedown for a near fall. Melo got a superkick and the brainbuster off a counter before The Miz tried to interrupt Black Mass.

Ad

Melo tried to use the distraction to strike Black from behind but the latter moved and Carmelo hit The Miz by accident. Black used the moment to get the rollup before taking The Miz down with Black Mass after the bell.

Result: Aleister Black def. Carmelo Hayes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Fraxiom was talking to the Motor City Machine Guns backstage when they were attacked by DIY who laid them out on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results: Los Garza vs. Rey Phoenix & Andrade

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rey was isolated in the ring early on with Los Garza kicking him down in the corner. Andrade came in off the tag and was sent outside before Los Garza his stereo moonsaults to the floor, taking both opponents down.

Back in the ring, Rey was isolated once more and took a big moonsault from Berto for a near fall. Andrade was back in and hit the Message on Berto before getting the win on SmackDown.

Ad

Result: Rey Phoenix & Andrade def. Los Garza

Grade: B

After the match, Angel was trying to help Berto up but Santos stopped him and yelled at Berto for losing. Berto struck Santos square in the face before walking out of the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena was out on SmackDown next and had the ring announcer introduce him before someone tossed a bottle at the ring. Cena said to the fans: "Tomorrow, your childhood will die." He added that he will end Randy Orton's legacy and since it was Cena's final match, he will retire with the title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena said that Randy never faces the consequences of his actions and uses his star power to get by, calling him wasted potential. He added that Randy was the greatest at being lazy, while Cena had real hustle.

Cena even brought up Randy's failed dr*g test from 2006, calling him a failure.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He added that this was what the last real champion looks like before posing with the title. A masked attacker tried to RKO Cena but took the Attitude Adjustment instead.

Expand Tweet

As Cena continued to pose after taking down the attacker, Randy showed up behind him and took him out with the RKO before holding up the title, closing out the SmackDown before Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jojo Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.



With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.



Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music. Know More