Drew McIntyre promises to put a "silver bullet" in 33-year-old star after taking him out on SmackDown

Drew McIntyre cut a scathing promo on SmackDown just one night before Backlash 2025. After taking out a 33-year-old star, he promised to put a silver bullet in him.

Ad

This week on SmackDown, there was a tag team match in the opening part of the show, with LA Knight and Damian Priest teaming up to beat the duo of Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. After the match, due to prior tensions between Knight and Priest, the 33-year-old United States Champion swooped in and took both men out.

Following this, Drew McIntyre came out of nowhere and took the 33-year-old Fatu out with a Claymore Kick to stand tall. In the post-match promo backstage, McIntyre vowed to put a silver bullet in Fatu.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Addressing LA Knight, McIntyre said he shouldn't be there as the Scotsman technically won their number one contender match (via DQ). With regard to Damian Priest, McIntyre acknowledged how he always finds the right place and right time.

It looks like Drew McIntyre has placed himself in a perfect position to be the favorite in the Fatal Four-Way match at WWE Backlash 2025.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in St. Louis. We are virtually guaranteed a banger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More