The Wyatt Sicks earn another WWE Tag Team Title opportunity after defeating several stars on SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 05, 2025 04:06 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks competed on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)
The Wyatt Sicks competed on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)

The Wyatt Sicks earned another opportunity at the WWE Tag Team Championship after winning an eight-man tag team match on SmackDown this week. They challenged The Street Profits for the gold last week, but the bout ended in a no-contest.

During a backstage segment on SmackDown, Nick Aldis informed Street Profits, DIY, Los Garza, and Motor City Machine Guns that one member of each team would face The Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag team match. He added that the fearsome group would be back in contention for the tag titles if they were victorious.

Berto and Joe Gacy started things off. He hit the latter with a springboard crossbody and ran into a clothesline. Gacy hit Berto with a senton and the latter took him down with a springboard back elbow. Dexter Lumis entered and dropped Berto on the mat, who then tagged in Johnny Gargano.

Johnny Wrestling tried to remind Lumis about the past, but he got smacked in the face. Dexter Lumis slammed Gargano on the mat and all eight men got into a brawl in the ring. Erick Rowan got hit with a double and a quadruple superkick. He caught Montez Ford who came off the apron and sent him into Lumis, who hit a superkick at ringside.

Ford tagged Chris Sabin and the Motor City Machine Guns member hit Lumis with a missile dropkick. Uncle Howdy nailed Sabin with a uranagi and Johnny Gargano betrayed Sabin by refusing to tag in. Erick Rowan planted Chris Sabin with the Iron Claw slam to give The Wyatt Sicks the win.

They will challenge Street Profits for the tag titles next week.

