WWE SmackDown Results: Former World Champ returns to challenge Randy Orton; Charlotte debuts new tag team (7/4/25)

The 4th of July episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Jacob Fatu attacking Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in the parking lot. Cody Rhodes showed up to the ring and welcomed the crowd before Randy Orton came out to talk to him.

Randy said that he was ready to punt kick Cody in the head at Night of Champions, but he hesitated since he respected the former WWE Champ. He wanted Cody to go to SummerSlam and kick Cena's a**.

Drew McIntyre made his big return before mocking both Randy and Cody for showing each other respect and said that Rhodes manipulated Orton into letting him win. Orton dropped Drew with a sudden RKO before Cody and Randy had a stare down, and SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results (July 4, 2025):

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair def. Alba Fyre, Piper Niven, Michin & B-Fab

The Wyatt Sicks def. Berto, Johnny Gargano, Chris Sabin, & Montez Ford

Andrade & Rey Fenix def. Fraxiom

Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso def. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

We learned that Charlotte Flair would be teaming up with Alexa Bliss tonight before Drew McIntyre came in and set up a match against Randy Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jacob Fatu came in next and booked a match against Solo's Bloodline with Jimmy Uso on his side.

WWE SmackDown Results: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Alba Fyre & Piper Niven vs. Michin & B-Fab

Alexa, Michin, and Piper kicked off the match, and we got some back and forth before Charlotte tagged herself in and got big strikes in. The match headed outside, and Piper hit a big dive to the floor before Fyre followed her with a crossbody to the floor.

Back in the ring, Niven got a big senton on Flair before B-Fab came in with rapid kicks. Charlotte countered a neckbreaker and tried for the leglock before Bliss almost hit Sister Abigail on B-Fab. Alexa got Twisted Bliss on Fyre before getting the win for her team.

Result: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair def. Alba Fyre, Piper Niven, Michin & B-Fab

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: The Wyatt Sicks vs. Berto, Johnny Gargano, Chris Sabin, & Montez Ford

The match was set up earlier, following the chaos that broke out in the tag team division last week. Berto and Joe Gacy kicked things off, and the tides eventually turned in Wyatt's favor with Lumis tossing Berto around and then getting a big slam on Gargano.

Howdy got in the ring, and it turned into a big brawl before Berto was caught off guard by a dive and tossed outside. Sabin got an Uranage before Rowan isolated him in the ring and hit the Iron Claw Slam before getting the win.

Result: The Wyatt Sicks def. Berto, Johnny Gargano, Chris Sabin, & Montez Ford

Grade: B+

Tiffany Stratton was out next and was about to announce her Evolution opponent when she was interrupted by Jade Cargill.

Cargill celebrated her Queen of the Ring win before Stratton cut her off and announced that her opponent for Evolution was Trish Stratus.

Stratus walked out and said that it wouldn't be evolution without Stratusfaction. She talked about how far the women's division had come since her time in WWE, before Stratton told her that this wasn't the Attitude Era anymore. She would, however, beat both Status and Cargill at Evolution and SummerSlam, respectively.

Solo Sikoa welcomed the new member of the Bloodline, Tala Tonga, and said that his group was now stronger than ever.

Stratus and Jade had a stare down backstage before Naomi came in and took the latter down with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

WWE SmackDown Results: Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

Frazer got Fenix with some big moves early on before Axiom came in and was hit with a diving DDT. Andrade came in and got the Three Amigos before Fenix hit a frogsplash for a near fall.

Frazer came back with the Phoenix Splash, and Andrade got him with a Meteora before hitting a moonsault for a near fall. Axiom came in for the Spanish Fly/Phoenix Splash combo before Axiom hit a codebreaker. Andrade still managed to kick out and came back with the Message for the win.

Result: Andrade & Rey Fenix def. Fraxiom

Grade: B

Damian Priest and Aleister Black traded some words backstage about Ron Killings before setting up a match for next week.

WWE SmackDown Results: Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo vs. Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso

Solo avoided Fatu and tagged JC in to start the match, and Mateo took an early beating from both opponents. Mateo got the tag, and Sikoa hit Jimmy with the Spinning Solo before mocking Fatu.

Fatu came in and got Solo with a flying elbow before he and Jimmy hit some big moves, turning the match around. Double dives saw Solo and JC go down. The Samoan Spike was countered before Solo took the Moonsault from Fatu for the pin.

Result: Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso def. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

Grade: B+

Fatu was about to put Solo through the SmackDown announce desk post-match, but Tonga Loa and Tala Tonga came in and rescued him before taking both Jacob and Jimmy down.

JC got Tour of the Islands on Jimmy before the others powerbombed Fatu through the announce desk as SmackDown went off the air.

