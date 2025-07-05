Nick Aldis officially confirms new WWE SmackDown team with two multi-time champions

Nick Aldis has now confirmed a huge new SmackDown team made out of two multi-time WWE champions working together. The two stars will be working together as a tag team and may even get a chance to win the Women's WWE Tag Team Championship.
For a long time now, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have been hovering around each other. Bliss has reached out multiple times for them to form a team together, but Charlotte has turned it down repeatedly. Now, Nick Aldis announced that the two will be teaming up. They got a shot against Mia Yim and B-Fab, and the team of the Secret Hervice, where winning their match will let them compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution.
Charlotte Flair was initially reluctant, but ultimately agreed, and the new team has now been officially confirmed. Bliss said that she had not been in the spotlight for a while, and this would get her there.
"My God, Charlotte, I know, we're not friends. I don't want to be your friend. But we should be tag partners," Bliss said.
Nick Aldis ended up telling her to trust him to know what was best for her.
In the end, the two won the match and now have the opportunity to win the Women's Tag Team Championship in a week.
