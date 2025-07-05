Unexpected team picks up huge win on WWE SmackDown

An unexpected duo teamed up again tonight on WWE SmackDown. They picked up a huge win.

Andrade and Rey Fenix joined WWE after a disappointing run in AEW. While Andrade has been a singles star for the past couple of years, Rey was known for his tag team with Penta called Lucha Bros. However, since joining WWE, Lucha Bros. haven't teamed up and have been kept apart as both Rey Fenix and Penta focus on singles careers.

However, last week on SmackDown, Rey Fenix teamed up with Andrade to face the team of DIY. After a hard-fought contest, the newly formed team was able to pick up the win. This was surprising since DIY are former tag team champions. Tonight on the blue brand, Fraxiom was making fun of DIY for their loss against the two former AEW stars last week when Axiom pointed out that they could beat Andrade and Fenix.

Hence, Nick Aldis made the match official. As expected, these two teams put on a great contest that had the fans on their feet. However, it was Andrade and Fenix who won the match. This marks their second consecutive win as a tag team.

It will be interesting to see if Andrade and Rey Fenix will receive a tag team title shot after these two huge wins.

