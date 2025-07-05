Huge dream match between Drew McIntyre and 33-year-old former champion teased on SmackDown

Drew McIntyre was not a happy man upon his return to SmackDown after a one and a half month hiatus. However, in a very interesting turn of events, a huge dream match was teased between him and a 33-year-old star.

The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, was taken out by an RKO this week when he confronted Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in the ring. Soon after, backstage, he encountered Nick Aldis, who announced that McIntyre would be facing The Viper for the 11th time at Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, after that interaction, Drew McIntyre turned back and was met by the 33-year-old Jacob Fatu. The momentary staredown, which you can see below, was meant to tease a dream match between the two:

It was all gas, no brakes for Jacob Fatu, who would open the show on SmackDown by launching a brutal attack on Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa. Although it wasn't as bad for the "Infamous" Tonga Loa, Solo, in particular, was on the receiving end.

As a result, Nick Aldis told Jacob Fatu that he would be allowed to pick a tag team partner to face two members of Solo's group. Jimmy Uso unsurprisingly showed up and offered to be his partner.

It was quite a rollercoaster for Solo and The New Bloodline.

