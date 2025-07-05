  • home icon
  Huge dream match between Drew McIntyre and 33-year-old former champion teased on SmackDown

Huge dream match between Drew McIntyre and 33-year-old former champion teased on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 05, 2025 00:55 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Drew McIntyre is back (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Drew McIntyre was not a happy man upon his return to SmackDown after a one and a half month hiatus. However, in a very interesting turn of events, a huge dream match was teased between him and a 33-year-old star.

The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, was taken out by an RKO this week when he confronted Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in the ring. Soon after, backstage, he encountered Nick Aldis, who announced that McIntyre would be facing The Viper for the 11th time at Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, after that interaction, Drew McIntyre turned back and was met by the 33-year-old Jacob Fatu. The momentary staredown, which you can see below, was meant to tease a dream match between the two:

It was all gas, no brakes for Jacob Fatu, who would open the show on SmackDown by launching a brutal attack on Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa. Although it wasn't as bad for the "Infamous" Tonga Loa, Solo, in particular, was on the receiving end.

As a result, Nick Aldis told Jacob Fatu that he would be allowed to pick a tag team partner to face two members of Solo's group. Jimmy Uso unsurprisingly showed up and offered to be his partner.

It was quite a rollercoaster for Solo and The New Bloodline.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
