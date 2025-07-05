Tiffany Stratton chooses 49-year-old legend as her WWE Women's Title opponent at Evolution; Jade Cargill unimpressed

Tiffany Stratton was allowed to choose her WWE Women's Championship opponent at Evolution 2025, just as IYO SKY did this past Monday on RAW. She chose 49-year-old legend, Trish Stratus, and Jade Cargill seemed unimpressed hy her choice.

This week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton came out in the fallout of her epic win against Nia Jax in the Last Woman Standing Match recently. She was all set to move forward, and she was then interrupted by Jade Cargill, who will be her SummerSlam opponent if she manages to hold on to the title for the rest of this month.

However, Tiffany Stratton has a huge hurdle as she handpicked the 49-year-old Trish Stratus as her opponent for Evolution 2025. Jade Cargill didn't seem impressed at all and said that regardless of who she faces, she will walk out as the WWE Women's Champion.

As you know, Jade Cargill is this year's Queen of the Ring winner, and as a result, she has secured her spot in one of the most important title matches at SummerSlam. However, she will have to proceed with caution as she was taken out backstage by her rival Naomi right after this segment.

Meanwhile, Stratton is hitting her stride, six months into her reign as the WWE Women's Champion.

Trish Stratus will be competing in her first singles match in 23 months.

