Jade Cargill assaulted backstage by veteran on SmackDown; "No Holds Barred" match announced for Evolution 2025

Jade Cargill is heading to Evolution 2025, and it's going to be No Holds Barred for her in what will undoubtedly be one of the most hyped-up, highly anticipated matches on the card. This was following an assault backstage.

This week on SmackDown, Jade Cargill confronted Tiffany Stratton, who looks to be her opponent at SummerSlam 2025 for the WWE Women's Championship. It should be noted that a lot can happen before then. For example, Trish Stratus, who returned on July 4, could dethrone Stratton to secure her spot at SummerSlam. Alternatively, Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi, could swoop in to become the Women's Champion.

Backstage, right after the interaction between Jade Cargill and Trish Stratus, Naomi assaulted the Queen of the Ring winner. Cargill, sick of it all, demanded a match from Nick Aldis, and they will be running it back after their clash at WrestleMania 41.

This time, however, things will be different as it's going to be a "No Holds Barred" match. This only adds to the hype, as many have considered the feud between Naomi and Cargill to be the best that the women's division has had in 2025.

It's going to be a war between the two rivals, who look to get back at one another in a feud that has spanned months now.

The SmackDown Women's division is getting heated.

