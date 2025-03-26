3 signs John Cena will retire as the Undisputed WWE Champion

John Cena kicked off his retirement tour at the Royal Rumble this year but failed to win the match. Cena continued his pursuit of the 17th World Championship by winning the Chamber match and will face Cody at 'Mania for the title. Cena announced on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW in Glasgow that he wants to retire as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Let's take a look at three signs why Cena will retire as the WWE Champion if he defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania:

#3. John Cena wouldn't get injured for the rest of the tour

The last time someone retired as the World Champion in WWE was back in 2011 when Edge had to retire due to his neck injury. He was the reigning World Heavyweight Champion at the time but had to relinquish the title.

In John Cena's case, there isn't any such injury that might force him to retire and relinquish the title. Cena might not lose the title all year and then retire as the champion.

#2. He won't relinquish the championship voluntarily

John Cena came out on RAW this week to confront Cody Rhodes ahead of their match at WrestleMania. He made it clear on the show that he intends to win the championship and retire with it.

Cena said that he wants to ruin wrestling for all the fans. He vows to do that by retiring as the final real WWE Champion.

#1. The Rock will make sure that Cena stays the champion

John Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber by attacking Cody Rhodes and joining forces with The Rock. The Final Boss claimed that he is the most powerful person in the WWE as he is a member of the Board of Directors at TKO.

Since The Rock is now an ally of Cena, He will use his power to make sure The Franchise Player doesn't lose the Championship. No authoritative figure could even strip the title off of him as The Final Boss won't let them.

