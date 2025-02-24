3 signs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will win the Women's Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW today 

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are set to clash in a Women's Tag Team Title match on tonight's WWE RAW against Naomi and Bianca Belair. The match was announced on last week's show after Belair and Naomi cost Raquel her Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Before this, members of The Judgment Day were accused of attacking Jade Cargill, which marked a major turning point in the storyline. In this article, we will discuss three signs that Liv and Raquel will win the Women's Tag Team Titles on WWE RAW today.

#3. It is a Logical step after Liv Morgan's big year on RAW Netflix

Last year was a big year for Liv Morgan as she became the Women's World Champion. Not only that, but the villainous star also had an incredible run as champion and clashed with major names during her title reign.

After losing the championship to Rhea Ripley, giving her a Women's Tag Team Title reign seems like a logical step. This title reign will help the company book Morgan in the best way possible by keeping her away from the Women's World Title picture.

#2. Bianca Belair and Naomi are suspects in the Jade Cargill attacker storyline

Another reason Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might become the new champions on tonight's RAW is that the EST of WWE and The Glow are also suspects in the Jade Cargill attacker storyline.

If members of The Judgment Day dethrone them and become champions, Jade's attacker angle could take a new turn. Many fans believe that Belair secretly attacked Cargill herself while pretending to be a babyface on television. A similar situation could apply to Naomi, but losing the titles might frustrate both stars and lead to a new twist in the storyline.

This is why Belair and Naomi are expected to suffer a loss, with Liv and Raquel becoming the new champions.

#1. There are already reports of Bianca Belair winning the Elimination Chamber match

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. Reports have indicated that Bianca Belair is one of the top names expected to emerge victorious.

With this in mind, the EST will likely lose the Women's Tag Team Titles before heading into a World Title match at the Showcase of the Immortals. This raises speculation that members of The Judgment Day could walk out of tonight's RAW as the new champions. Furthermore, Belair could win the Chamber match and feud with Mami at the Show of Shows.

