3 Signs Logan Paul will betray John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will see John Cena and Logan Paul teaming up for the first time. Previously, when the Franchise Player was a babyface star, there were many speculations about a match between Cena and Logan in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, with the 17-time World Champion turned into a villainous star, he is set to pair up with The Maverick against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Despite both stars currently being heels in the company, there are some visible signs suggesting that Logan might betray The Cenation Leader at MITB 2025. In this article, we will look at those signs that hint at this potential twist at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

#3. John Cena failed to help Logan Paul become the World Heavyweight Champion

Expand Tweet

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Logan Paul faced Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, just as The YEET Master was about to defeat The Maverick, Cena interrupted the match and attacked Uso.

This led to Cody Rhodes coming out and announcing this tag team match for MITB. It's important to note that the Undisputed WWE Champion only interrupted and attacked Jey, yet he still failed to aid Logan Paul in becoming the World Heavyweight Champion.

Instead, Cena could have distracted the Samoan Twin, allowing the YouTuber to take advantage and dethrone Jey to capture the World Championship. This could be one of the potential signs of why Logan Paul may betray John Cena at Money in the Bank.

#2. Neither of the stars was on the same page on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Before engaging in a brawl with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on SmackDown, it was clear that Cena and Logan aren't on the same page. At one point during the segment, The Franchise Player aggressively confronted the former US Champion.

Not being on the same page is also a probable sign of Logan Paul betraying John Cena at Money in the Bank 2025.

#1. John Cena is hinting at a babyface turn

Expand Tweet

John Cena not conforming with Logan Paul seems to hint at his babyface turn. Also, during The Cenation Leader's match against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event, there was a moment when the heroic turn of the Undisputed WWE Champion was teased.

These teases of the 17-time World Champion babyface turn are also a conceivable sign that Logan might betray John Cena at WWE MITB, as it leads to more seeds planted for Cena's character turn.

Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree in Arts and Legislative Law.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More