3 Signs Randy Orton will turn heel at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton finally had a one-on-one segment with Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown tonight. The Viper kicked off the show at Italy's Unipol Arena and looked all set to beat up Kevin Owens. However, The Prizefighter arrived with a somber expression, a drastic change from his earlier demeanor.

He asked for Randy's forgiveness and tried to patch things up with him. However, The Legend Killer was in no mood to let go of his past with KO. Randy vowed to decimate Owens at WrestleMania 41 fair and square. Nonetheless, there are also chances that The Viper might go back to his old self, to his hated heel persona. He has been a babyface for long in the promotion, and there seems to be a possibility that at 'Mania, he can pull off a shocker.

On that note, we list down three signs Randy Orton will turn heel at WrestleMania 41

#3. Orton has been teasing his Punt Kick

Although Orton hasn't used his heel punt kick for a while, The Viper can bring it back at WrestleMania 41 against Kevin Owens. Randy almost delivered a Punt Kick to Owens at the Elimination Chamber, but security saved KO. However, there are chances that Orton will use his heel kick move at 'Mania.

After beating KO, Orton might deliver his Punt Kick to give him a taste of his own medicine. He might further beat up Owen's, turning up heel in the process. Kevin could then be written out of storylines for a few months and return as a babyface to confront Randy Orton.

#2. KO's offer to reunite with Randy Orton

Another sign that Randy Orton will turn heel is the offer tonight from Kevin Owens. The Canadian has been saying this from day one that he has been a victim in this whole story, starting right from Cody Rhodes and then Sami Zayn. He has been explaining that his friends joined hands with Bloodline members, especially Roman Reigns, whom Owens hates deeply. Orton might beat up KO at WrestleMania 41 despite knowing all of this. Orton can attack Owens and in this final battle between the two, Orton turns heel and Owens turns face by the end of the night.

#1. Orton eyeing Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship

Randy Orton's heel turn is long due also because of Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship reign. On numerous occasions, Randy has been spotted closely eyeing Cody's gold, which has given a hint of his heel turn.

Cody is his former protege, and it has been speculated for long that he could attack The American Nightmare at any time. By turning heel at WrestleMania 41, Orton can challenge either John Cena or Cody Rhodes for the title after The Show of Shows.

Moreover, Randy Orton could also come out during Cody's match against Cena in the main event of the night, and instead of helping him, he could instead attack his friend, Cody Rhodes. The Rock might include him as his backup plan in the alliance after John Cena. In essence, Orton's match with KO will be more than just a wrestling match, with the outcome potentially changing several things. Hence, there are high chances that The Viper could turn heel at The Showcase of The Immortals.

