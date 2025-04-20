3 signs that Roman Reigns is leaving WWE after WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has yet again faced a major setback as he lost his second consecutive WrestleMania match after a major win streak in previous years. Paul Heyman shocked the world after double-crossing Reigns and Punk and joining forces with Seth Rollins.

WWE posted an uncut video of the WrestleMania 41 Night One aftermath, where Reigns looked utterly shocked and speechless as he sadly walked down the ramp, limping with a pale face. This WrestleMania loss has seemingly left Reigns' future in doubt.

In this listicle, we look at three signs that indicate that Roman Reigns will leave WWE after WrestleMania 41:

#3. Roman Reigns walked out without the Ula Fala

The Original Tribal Chief looked laser sharp throughout the match, he even brought his signature guillotine choke. Reigns was on the verge of capturing a win and extending his 'Mania record before Heyman decided to hit him with a low blow, and join Seth Rollins.

Eagle-eyed fans saw Roman Reigns leave the ring without his Ula Fala in the uncut video, which could be seen as a potential hint that he might go on a long hiatus, leaving the company for a while before he returns.

#2. The Original Tribal Chief is not announced for the RAW after WrestleMania

Since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes last year, Reigns has had a bumpy run, and competed only at major PPVs.

Surprisingly, it seems the Undisputed Tribal Chief will follow the same pattern after WrestleMania 41. As of now, Roman Reigns has not been announced for any future show, including the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event. Reigns will most likely work at the 2025 SummerSlam as he was featured in the recent promotional video.

#1. Roman Reigns took the pin

The Triple Threat main-event match between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins concluded with a heel turn. However, another shocking twist was Reigns taking the pin. After Seth struck Roman in the back with a steel chair, he went on to pin the Undisputed Tribal Chief and capture the win.

The OTC taking the pin could be a strong indication that he might leave for a while. Meanwhile, Punk could start a storyline against Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on RAW.

Rollins vs. Punk never got the booking that the Stamford-based promotion wanted, and now that Heyman has joined forces with The Visionary, it could be the perfect time to book this storyline until Reigns' comeback.

