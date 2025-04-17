3 Signs Roman Reigns will crown a new Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns is set to make history by main-eventing his 10th WrestleMania in Las Vegas this weekend. He is set to face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match on WrestleMania Saturday.

Ad

There is a chance that Reigns may walk away from his position as the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41 and crown his successor.

Let's take a look at three signs that suggest Roman Reigns may crown a new Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41:

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

#3. Paul Heyman's betrayal of Roman Reigns

Ad

Trending

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman had been together for almost 5 years until their partnership came to an end a few weeks ago. CM Punk cashed in his favor and said that Heyman would be in his corner at WrestleMania instead of Reigns'.

This could force Reigns to leave his gimmick as the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania since The Wiseman wouldn't be with him.

#2. Roman Reigns' Hall of Fame speech

Ad

Roman had the honor of inducting Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. During his speech, Reigns said that the moment he stops being with The Wiseman, the fans won't see the Tribal Chief anymore. Reigns might stick to his promise and leave the Tribal Chief gimmick, given that he was recently betrayed by Paul Heyman.

This will be a great callback to his Hall of Fame speech and will also add layers to his WrestleMania match against Seth and CM Punk.

Ad

#1. Jey Uso could become the new Tribal Chief

The OTC might step down from his position to let Jey Uso become the new Tribal Chief. The YEET Master and Roman faced off at SummerSlam 2023 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of the Tribal Chief. However, Jey came up short at that time.

Now that the former Intercontinental Champion is set to compete in the most important match of his career against Gunther, Reigns may finally crown him as the new Tribal Chief. It would be a great way for the former Shield member to pass the torch on to his cousin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More