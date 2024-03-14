3 signs Seth Rollins may betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face Roman Reigns and The Rock in a huge main event tag team match on Night 01 of WrestleMania XL.

The outcome of the matchup will have a decisive impact on how the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Cody and Roman will play out on Night 02. The Rock is determined to win the tag match and ensure Rhodes does not leave Philadelphia with the title.

While Rollins and Rhodes seem to be on the same page heading into The Show of Shows, the duo have shared a very intense rivalry in recent years. Hence, The Visionary may betray The American Nightmare during the tag match. On this note, here are three reasons why:

#3. Seth Rollins is not done with Cody Rhodes just yet

In early 2022, The American Nightmare made a shocking comeback at WrestleMania 38. His comeback would also see him defeat Seth Rollins on the same night.

This matchup would lead to the two stars having a series of matches at both WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell, with Rhodes coming out victorious each time.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins explained why he and Cody Rhodes would coexist at Mania 40 despite their past.

"Our relationship is very complex. I think that’s the best way to put it. I think there’s mutual respect, but there is also a level of competition. There is a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides. You know he has mentioned recently that we both vying constantly through the top guy on the show on Monday night RAW, and that’s the truth. So there’s respect!" said Rollins.

While Seth is currently in Rhodes' corner, one would not be surprised if Rollins resorts to old devilish ways by back-stabbing The American Nightmare during the tag-team match at 'Mania.

#2. The World Heavyweight Champ wants Cody Rhodes' spot

Since his triumphant return to WWE, Cody Rhodes has undoubtedly been positioned as the biggest babyface in the company.

From winning back-to-back Royal Rumble matches to headlining WrestleMania 39 and 40 and being on the front cover of WWE 2K24, The American Nightmare is certainly riding a serious wave of momentum.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry gave his thoughts on who should win the generation-defining contest between Cody and Roman on Night 02.

"For the future of wrestling, for the future of Cody Rhodes, it’s big! There’s a lot on the table; Roman Reigns is Teflon, and you know what I’ve been seeing online a lot lately? There are a collection of people that want to see Roman take the title through and break the longest reign for holding the title. I only feel that's valuable if you’re defending it. I feel like that’s out the window. I don’t have a problem whatsoever with Cody winning at WrestleMania, and then we get to see a new reign get started, so let’s go. I’m a Cody crybaby; I’m all in," said Henry.

With Cody being positioned in such a prominent role, Seth Rollins' jealousy may get the better of him on Night 1, which could lead to him attacking Rhodes and potentially interfering in the latter's match with Roman.

#1. Rollins and Reigns reform their alliance

Although Rollins and Rhodes seem to have a strong bond, fans and Cody know that Roman Reigns has been one of Seth's biggest allies throughout his career.

Alongside Dean Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns debuted on the main roster in 2012 as part of The Shield, a group that would become one of the most iconic WWE stables in history.

Speaking to Corey Graves on an episode of RAW last year, Seth Rollins stated that despite their on-screen differences, he and Roman will always be brothers.

"I love Roman Reigns, but I don’t like Roman Reigns! That’s brotherhood, right? I will always have love for that man. When everybody in the world had made us their enemies, Roman was there for me,'' he said.

Given their strong connection, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns may look to reform their alliance at WrestleMania 40 to suppress the threat of Cody Rhodes.