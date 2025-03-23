3 Signs that suggest Brock Lesnar isn't finished with WWE

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE TV since 2023, and his future in the company remains uncertain. The Beast Incarnate has made a massive name for himself over the past two decades, carving out a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the promotion.

Ad

The former WWE Champion's absence from the company has been a topic of discussion for a while. Millions around the world have been waiting for the veteran to make his comeback to the squared circle. While it is still unclear whether he will return to the global juggernaut, let's check out a few signs that suggest that he will.

#3 Hasn’t been removed from history despite much speculation

There has been speculation about Lesnar not coming back after he was alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. However, WWE has not removed the former UFC star from its history books. The Beast Incarnate has been referenced multiple times on TV over the past few months.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman name-dropped his former client multiple times during his Hall of Fame speech. Meanwhile, multiple stars have also not shied away from mentioning Lesnar on TV. This is a massive sign that the company has not cut ties with The Beast and might bring him back sometime in the future.

#2 Triple H has been vocal about doing business with Brock Lesnar again

Triple H has arguably changed the global juggernaut with his unique and bold business ideas. The Game addressed Brock Lesnar's return to WWE in an interview on Mail Sport. He said he was open to doing business with Lesnar in the future.

Ad

“You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that, Brock does his own thing, so he’s up in Canada I’m sure watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides that he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation."

With Triple H acknowledging Lesnar's status, it is clear that the company has not shut the door on his potential comeback.

Ad

#1 Brock Lesnar allegedly didn’t rule out a return when he was asked to comment on his WWE future

The Beast Incarnate has not been on WWE TV for the past couple of years. When asked about a return to the company, he allegedly didn't rule out anything. Ringside News reported that one of its correspondents spotted The Beast in Texas recently and asked him about a potential return.

Ad

Ad

The legendary name didn't rule out a potential return in the company, saying, "We'll see" in response to a question. Hence, he might return to the Stamford-based company when the time is right.

As of now, fans around the world will seemingly have to continue waiting to see Lesnar back in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback