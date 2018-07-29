3 signs that Vince McMahon has started the transition process

Is Vince moving on from WWE?

Vince McMahon took over the biggest wrestling company from his father, Jess McMahon in 1952. The visionary took the company to greater heights with his work and his on-screen persona. His character as Mr. McMahon got him a lot of fans because he could play a heel so well that we were in awe of his feud with the likes of Stone Cold, Bret Hart, Shawn Micheals and many many more.

His work was always loved, and he knew how to entice people craving for more. The weekly show Raw was one such landmark work by him as well as Wrestlemania.

Over the years we have seen him create matches and involve celebrities of the likes of Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather to name a few.

The company headed by him is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and every wrestler wants to be a part of it. He doesn't believe in taking off from work, and he passed on his skills to his daughter Stephanie, son Shane and son-in-law Triple H.

Since the announcement of XFL, it is predicted that the Chairman of the WWE will switch to XFL, and the same has started showing up. In a recent article on Sportskeeda, it was revealed that the WWE CEO was not available during the taping of Extreme Rules, which is a very rare thing.

Here are 3 signs that he is moving on from WWE:

#3 No Storyline on WWE TV

Is he getting old for TV?

The last time Vince made his way back to WWE TV was during the March 12 episode of Raw where he suspended Roman Reigns for his actions.

He was on Raw this week too, but that was just for an announcement, and it would be safe to say that he wants to stay off the television, but Dave Meltzer revealed the real reason on this week's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were now the faces of the company.

