3 signs The Rock will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured The Rock’s much-anticipated return to the blue brand. As expected, his sudden comeback has once again altered the entire course of Mania this year.

After announcing that WrestleMania 42 would be held in New Orlando, The Rock called out Cody Rhodes. Rock stated that although he had been a great champion and representative of WWE, The Final Boss wanted to take him to the next level and desired Rhodes to be his champion instead.

The People’s Champion concluded his promo by allowing Rhodes some time to respond, leaving with a cryptic message, saying that he doesn’t seek to reclaim the title but rather wants Cody’s soul, which left The American Nightmare confused and speechless.

This article examines three signs dropped in a promo between Cody and The Rock that subtly suggest they will clash at WrestleMania 41.

#3. The Rock appearing at the 2025 Elimination Chamber

The Rock offered Cody Rhodes a career-altering opportunity when he expressed his desire to elevate the status of the Undisputed WWE Champion, insisting that he wanted The American Nightmare to be his champion.

Dwayne's unexpected proposal caught Rhodes and the entire WWE Universe off guard, leaving everyone, including Rhodes, perplexed by The Rock’s demand. Nevertheless, The People’s Champion grasped the situation and told the 39-year-old champion to take his time until the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where he would come to get his answer.

The Rock announcing himself for the 2025 Elimination Chamber could be viewed as a strong hint that he’ll be facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, as it’s likely The American Nightmare will decline the offer, potentially facing the wrath of The Rock, who could misuse his power to insert himself directly into a Mania match.

#2. The Brahma Bull asking Cody Rhodes for his soul

Last year, before leaving after WrestleMania 40, The Rock promised The American Nightmare that he’d come for him and that their story had just begun. However, the narrative took a turn when he shook hands with the Undisputed WWE Champion, seemingly burying the hatchet. This sparked speculation among fans that the dream match between Rhodes and The People’s Champion would not occur.

Yet, their recent exchange on the latest episode of the blue brand reignited the possibility, as The People's Champion indicated he desires Rhodes’ soul, directly suggesting that the tension between them is unresolved and they could meet at WrestleMania 41.

#1. The Final Boss still holds grudges against Cody Rhodes

During his recent promo on Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock took subtle shots at Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, stating that The American Nightmare is special because he managed to overshadow Rock's dream match against Roman Reigns and even slapped him. Yet he wants Rhodes to be his champion.

In the end, The Final Boss subtly warned Rhodes that he doesn't want his title like other contenders on the roster; rather, he wants his soul. He indirectly implied that he still harbors grudges against the 39-year-old star, suggesting they could face each other at the Showcase of the Immortals this year.

