3 signs Tiffany Stratton might win at WWE Backlash France

WWE Backlash France 2024 is just a few hours away from finally airing. The show has been heavily hyped up for weeks now following the company's previous Premium Live Event - WrestleMania 40.

As the name suggests, the big show will be held in France. More specifically, Backlash will take place live from Lyon, France, the same location SmackDown was held in just last night. That show aired on the FOX network while Backlash France will stream on Peacock.

Numerous top stars are booked for the show, but arguably the most intriguing match is a Triple Threat Match featuring Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, and Bayley. While any of the three women could win, most fans expect for The Role Model to retain. This is especially true since she only just won the title a month ago.

This might not be what actually happens, however. There is a very real chance that Tiffany Stratton will walk away as the victor and there are a few signs that point to this being a possibility. This article will take a look at a handful of these indicators that may point to a new champion being crowned in France.

Below are three signs Tiffany Stratton might win at WWE Backlash France.

#3. She has been thrown into the mix with top names in WWE

Tiffany Stratton's main roster debut came in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Stratton was immediately thrust into the deep end, as she made it to the final four alongside Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Jade Cargill.

She was then immediately brought to Nick Aldis' Friday Night SmackDown. Since joining the WWE main roster, Tiffany has worked with or interacted with big names such as Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Bayley, Naomi, Damage CTRL, and Liv Morgan.

Stratton being thrown into the deep end almost immediately and not only floating, but swimming against the ride to success is commendable. If Triple H and WWE are positioning her in such high profile spots so quickly, a push to win the Women's Championship is certainly plausible.

#2. A Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton alliance has been teased

Another sign Tiffany Stratton could potentially win at WWE Backlash France today is big-time moves being made by a recently drafted star. The imposing Nia Jax was drafted from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown and she made an instant splash.

Nia Jax laid out both Bayley and Naomi, even interrupting a match in the process. She noticeably did not touch or go after Tiffany. Notably, the two are real-life friends and are frequently seen together on social media. Could an alliance on-screen be in the works?

This means that Nia could get involved at Backlash France. The powerful Jax could once again attack Bayley and Naomi, but this time help The Buff Barbie win the WWE Women's Championship in the process. The two could then shake hands or hug, revealing they are united.

Nia and Tiffany united on Friday Night SmackDown would be incredibly interesting. Both women are high level athletes, but very different. Their different styles could complement one another and be a major threat to every female performer on the blue brand.

#1. Tiffany Stratton is extremely over with the fans in France

Tiffany Stratton is a heel. Ever since first debuting on WWE NXT, the Buff Barbie has been presented as a villain. It makes sense, as she's a stuck up daddy's girl. That is the entire character. She is prissy, but an incredible athlete who can back it up. Despite that, Tiffany will still take the underhanded route to succeed if the opportunity presents itself.

In theory, Stratton isn't a character to cheer for. In reality, however, many WWE fans have gotten behind the former NXT Women's Champion. This appears to be especially the case with international crowds.

During February's Elimination Chamber Perth event, fans in Australia were shockingly behind Tiffany more than almost anyone else. She was a favorite in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The same appears to be true in France, as fans clearly adore her and want as much Tiffy Time as possible.

The fact that a heel is so over after just a few months could be a sign that she will win the WWE Women's Championship today. Triple H may want to go with the hot act and right now, Tiffany is arguably the hottest act in the division.

