3 Signs WWE has scrapped Wyatt Sicks-Alexa Bliss storyline

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss became the first female wrestler to qualify for this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. While this is a big development for the former five-time Women’s World Champion, it appears her new push has severed any potential ties she had with The Wyatt Sicks.

Below are three signs that the company has scrapped the idea of bringing Bliss and the eerie faction together.

#3. Alexa Bliss is working on an entirely new storyline

Last week on SmackDown, Little Miss Bliss made her first appearance since the 2025 Elimination Chamber in March. Teaming up with Zelina Vega, she defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in front of fans from her home state of Ohio in Dayton. Following this, she met Charlotte Flair backstage and expressed her desire to have a conversation with her, although it wasn’t shown what the two superstars discussed.

This week on SmackDown, Alexa Bliss faced Chelsea Green and Michin in a Triple Threat match to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Lexi won the match once again and was later seen backstage with The Queen. This time, it was revealed that Bliss wanted to be friends with Flair.

She noted that the 14-time Women’s World Champion was the only one who had been nice to her in NXT, and therefore, she wanted to befriend her. However, the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner dismissed her by saying that she didn’t remember any of it and asked the star to stay away.

Thus, it can be clearly seen that Alexa Bliss has been given an entirely new storyline, one that doesn’t even mention The Wyatt Sicks. Hence, this could indicate that WWE is no longer considering the idea of moving her into the eerie faction.

#2. No visible connection with The Wyatt Sicks

Since their debut in June 2024, The Wyatt Sicks have been a promo-heavy faction, utilizing video packages, social media posts, visual glitches during regular broadcasts, and an entire webpage by the name of ‘Kintsugi’ on WWE’s official website. However, since the faction lost to The Final Testament in December 2024, there has been no sign of them—not in programming and not through their brief snippets either.

Alexa Bliss ended her two-year maternity hiatus and returned to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble in January. Following the Rumble, she was seen in a backstage segment with Nia Jax, where the glyph of The Wyatt Sicks was briefly visible due to a glitch in the broadcast. However, this effect was absent from all subsequent appearances of the 33-year-old star.

Since the visual effect was visible earlier, but not anymore, it is most likely intentional. Especially since no hint or connection to the faction was seen, despite Bliss finishing her last two matches with a Sister Abigail, the finisher of the late Bray Wyatt.

#1. Alexa Bliss is once again receiving a singles push

Since her return, Alexa Bliss has been seen as a singles competitor participating in important matches and premium live events. Despite competing in several bouts, there has been no sign of The Wyatt Sicks during her matches. Furthermore, after Royal Rumble, then Elimination Chamber, and now Money in the Bank, Bliss is just being booked like a top star.

She was also taken off television after the Elimination Chamber and has now reappeared specifically for the buildup to MITB. Hence, it is clear that Alexa Bliss is receiving a singles push with no intention of adding her to The Wyatt Sicks. Several reports have claimed that the star could replace Uncle Howdy as the new leader of the eerie faction.

However, the future of the stable now seems to be on shaky ground, while Bliss has bagged another PLE. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former five-time Women’s World Champion and The Wyatt Sicks.

