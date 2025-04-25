3 New leaders for The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks have been absent from WWE’s programming since December 2024. The eerie faction’s leader, Uncle Howdy, had suffered an undisclosed injury, but got back to full health a month ago. However, reports indicate that the stable will now have a new leader.
Below are three superstars who could replace Bo Dallas and lead the eerie faction.
#3. Alexa Bliss is ready to assume her new throne
According to a recent report by PWInsider, Alexa Bliss will take over as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks. Bliss returned to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Since then, she has made a few appearances on SmackDown and was last seen at the Elimination Chamber, where she was eliminated by Liv Morgan.
The report stated that while she's away, she is healthy and in good condition. She was also present during WrestleMania 41 and is awaiting the go-ahead signal from the creative division. The former five-time WWE Women’s World Champion has previously worked alongside the late Bray Wyatt. Thus, there is a chance that, as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks, she could revive her old gimmick with The Fiend.
#2. Aleister Black could return to WWE and lead The Wyatt Sicks
Aleister Black was released by WWE in 2021. He then joined AEW and wrestled under the ring name Malakai Black. The 39-year-old parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2025 after his contract expired. According to a PWInsider report, Black was recently spotted at WWE Headquarters. Additionally, the report claimed that the Stamford-based promotion was holding off his return for the first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.
The Friday Night show has been airing several clips teasing the imminent arrival of a new wrestler. While the visuals don't reveal who this mystery wrestler is, they were shown right before his real-life wife, Zelina Vega, appeared on screen a few weeks ago. Therefore, while a WWE return seems to be just around the corner for Aleister Black, he could come back as the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks. His gimmick already aligns with the eerie faction, and his in-ring and mic skills make him apt for a leading position.
#1. Braun Strowman could become a Wyatt again
Braun Strowman was part of The Wyatt Family, led by Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion was the Black Sheep of the group, serving as its enforcer and powerhouse. Since the debut of The Wyatt Sicks, The Monster of all Monsters hasn’t been linked with the faction.
However, he was moved to SmackDown from RAW during the transfer window along with the eerie crew. With Uncle Howdy no longer in charge, Strowman can become a Wyatt again and continue the legacy of his late former teammate and leader. This will give more muscle power to the faction, which mainly comprises agile wrestlers like Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. It will be interesting to see when The Wyatt Sicks return to WWE.