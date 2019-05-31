3 Smackdown Live Superstars That Looked Totally Different At The Start Of Their Careers

These changes are truly shocking

The popular saying of looks can be deceiving is not just a catchy slogan to slap on a pamphlet, it's something we should all take note off, as not everything we see is as it seems, and the same can be said about wrestlers.

One of the most important parts of being a professional wrestler is having the look, as many know that it can make or break someone's career.

While many expect main event Superstars to have their image sorted long before they get in the World Title picture, sometimes it can take years, if not decades to put together an image people can gravitate towards.

Take Stone Cold Steve Austin for example. This is a man that many took for a destined midcarder, but after he spotted his iconic shaved head, goatee, jean shorts and leather vest, people realised this man was meant to be a main eventer.

On this list, there are many Superstars that were in the same career predicament Austin was in all those years ago, and while they might have not enjoyed the success the Rattlesnake has, it's worth taking a look at how they looked when they first decided to take up wrestling as a career.

#1 Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal had a run with the WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal was a man that many did not think would one day become the next WWE Champion, as the "Modern Day Maharaja" was used as a midcarder during his first run with the company all the way back in 2010.

Most of you would remember how Mahal looked during his initial run in the company, but what makes his transformation special is the fact that it got him a main event push.

Looking less jacked up and spotting a clean shaved look, Mahal was really green during this time in his wrestling career, which is probably the reason why WWE did not take him any further.

However, working intensely on his physique and improving in the Performance Center, Mahal's transformation helped him progress in his career, which is something every young star should work towards as improving oneself is always a necessity.

