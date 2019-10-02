3 SmackDown Live Superstars who should be drafted to RAW and 3 who shouldn't

Who will switch brands?

Starting this week, WWE will go through some huge changes. RAW will continue to air on the USA Network, but SmackDown Live will shift to FOX. While fans can expect a whole lot of new on the Blue Brand, the same is expected on the Red Brand. Given the fact that FOX is one of the biggest networks in the United States, the Blue Brand is expected to give RAW some of its toughest competition yet.

After the FOX move, there will be another draft. This is despite there being a Superstar Shakeup in the aftermath of WrestleMania 35. After the introduction of the Wild Card Rule, the effectiveness of the brand split has greatly diminished. The Wild Card Rule will officially end with this new era of wrestling and its absence will once again bring great meaning to the brand split.

The RAW and SmackDown Live drafts are set to take place on October 11th and 14th, respectively. Let's take a look at three Superstars who should leave SmackDown for RAW and three others who should stay put.

#3 Shouldn't move to RAW: Kevin Owens

KO

Kevin Owens is certainly one of the biggest names on SmackDown Live, and he has become an asset to the brand in recent months. 'The Prize Fighter' has been enjoying an incredible run as a babyface and will wrestle Shane McMahon on FOX's SmackDown premiere.

After making his main roster debut, Owens became a leading Superstar on RAW, where he won the Universal Championship. Owens was drafted to the Blue Brand after WrestleMania 33, but didn't have a noteworthy run early on. In comparison, Owens' current run has been excellent, and he has turned into a fan favorite. Owens' rivalry with Shane McMahon has been a lengthy one, so it should come to a conclusion this Friday on SmackDown.

Given his current momentum, Owens doesn't have to switch brands. Owens challenged the WWE Champion at Fastlane and Money in the Bank this year, and could get back in the title picture, after wrapping up his heated rivalry with Shane McMahon.

