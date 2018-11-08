×
3 SmackDown Superstars who have got lost in the mix and 3 who have rebuilt themselves

Vinay Chhabaria
Top 5 / Top 10
2.04K   //    08 Nov 2018, 00:20 IST

Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Champion), Becky Lynch (SD Live Women's Champ), and Tye Dillinger
The WWE SmackDown roster of 2018 is way better than 2017's, as it got big stars like Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Asuka, Sheamus, Cesaro, Andrade Cien Almas, and SAnitY in 2018.

Currently AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Bar, and Becky Lynch are the champions of the show, while the upper mid card of the blue brand is also heavily stacked up with the presence of Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, The New Day, The Usos, and Charlotte Flair.

A plethora of superstars have revitalised their careers on Tuesday nights, as it calls itself The Land of Opportunity.

However, not all superstars have been successful, and some have been lost in the mix. Here is the list of 3 superstars who have got lost in the mix and 3 who have rebuilt their on-screen characters.

#1 Lost in the mix - Asuka

Asuka is not the same superstar she once was
Asuka is not the same superstar she once was

Asuka debuted on the main roster after an unbeaten run in the developmental territory, NXT. However, her streak did not last long as Charlotte Flair snapped it at the Grandest Stage of 'Em All.

The Empress of Tomorrow was a sole survivor in the 2017 Survivor Series match, was the winner of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match, and won the inaugural WWE Mixed Match Challenge along with The Miz.

So, the WWE Universe expected the creative team to book her dominantly on the blue brand after the Superstar Shake-up in 2018. However, she failed to win the SD Live Women's title from Carmella on two separate occasions, and also now rarely makes it to PPV match cards.

Asuka has been involved in multiple multi-woman matches lately, and it seems like the creative team have lost their faith in The Empress.

Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
