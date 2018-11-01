×
3 RAW Superstars who have got lost in the mix and 2 who have rebuilt themselves

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
123   //    01 Nov 2018, 16:40 IST

Finn Balor has got lost in the mix while the ShowOff has revitalized his career on RAW
Finn Balor has got lost in the mix while the ShowOff has revitalized his career on RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is the flagship of the company which usually features the top stars of the company. With a run time of 3 hours, RAW needs a plethora of talent to put on a good show. Since the brand split in 2016, RAW has been majorly run by the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Nia Jax. These superstars have been on the red brand ever since the brand extension and have continued to be the cornerstones of the show.

While during the Superstar Shake-ups plenty of superstars changed brands and helped freshen up both the brands. Some RAW superstars got lost in the mix after the Superstar Shake-up while some found their lost touch and made themselves relevant again.

Here's a list of 3 RAW superstars who got lost in the mix and 2 who rebuilt themselves:

#1 Lost in the Mix - Sasha Banks

When was the last time we saw Sasha holding the RAW Women's Championship
When was the last time we saw Sasha holding the RAW Women's Championship

Sasha was one of the top female superstars in the WWE when the brand split took place and even had an epic feud with Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship. However, she is nowhere near the title picture 2 years later and just a part of filler tag team matches on RAW. Her saga with Bayley remains to be one of the most baffling storylines of all time as the two seemed to break their friendship to have a feud but things changed suddenly and the two became best friends once again. In my opinion, due to Ronda Rousey's arrival on the RAW roster, the WWE Creative are currently ignoring Sasha's feud. Even at the Evolution PPV, she took part in a meaningless 6 woman tag team match.


