3 SmackDown Superstars who should feud with 'Best In The World' Shane McMahon

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 239 // 06 Nov 2018, 22:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

At Crown Jewel, the WWE hosted a World Cup tournament, which would determine once and for all, who would be the Best In The World.

Would it be the Show-Off Dolph Ziggler, flanked by his heavy Drew McIntyre?

Or perhaps it would be Rey Mysterio, who recently returned to the company after many years away.

Instead, it was Shane McMahon, the Commissioner of SmackDown Live, who inserted himself into the finals after SmackDown's The Miz was unable to compete against RAW's Ziggler.

Very pleased with himself, Shane paraded around the King Saud University Stadium with the trophy, as the Best In The World seemingly turned heel, the first time we have seen a heel run from Shane since he returned in 2016.

With a heel now running the blue brand, there's a whole bunch of storylines that may come from here.

Here are 3 SmackDown Superstars who should stand up the Best in the World, and feud with Shane McMahon.

3. Rusev

Rusev has had an odd role on SmackDown Live. A massively popular star, Rusev has maintained a fixture of the mid to lower card, occasionally having title matches, where he always comes up short.

A feud with Shane could be a fun new trip for the Bulgarian Brute, who is in desperate need for a feud following Aiden English, and his Crown Jewel loss to Shinsuke Nakamura.

Perhaps Rusev can call out McMahon for allowing English to make such slanderous accusations about Lana without repercussions in the 'One Night In Milwaukee' story.

However they portray it, the two could put on some fun matches, with their contrasting styles, as Rusev is the powerhouse, and McMahon the quicker, more nimble heel.

The story could definitely entertain fans, and rise Rusev's status as the show continues to grow, with the FOX move just a year away.

1 / 3 NEXT