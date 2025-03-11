3 stakes WWE can add to Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

After the latest development on WWE RAW, it seems like Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is on the horizon to become official for WrestleMania 41. The Original Tribal destroyed both the stars upon his return and made an emphatic statement.

Already, the three stars are some of the biggest names in this industry, but to escalate things to new heights, WWE can add stakes to this potential match. In this article, we will be looking at three stakes WWE can add to the potential Roman, Punk, and Rollins Triple Threat match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

#3. The winner of the match will become the No. 1 contender for the world title in WWE

Post WrestleMania 41, Backlash 2025 will be WWE's next premium live event. So, Triple H could add the stakes that the winner of this triple threat bout will earn themselves a world title shot at the Backlash PLE. This title shot could be for either world championship, as Roman is part of Smackdown, whereas Punk and Rollins are part of the RAW brand.

By adding this incentive, WWE can make this match even more interesting and can set the plot for Backlash from WrestleMania onwards.

#2. The winner will be added to the world title match on WrestleMania Night Two

Two world title matches are already official for WrestleMania 41. Gunther will defend against Jey Uso in one match, and Cody Rhodes will defend his undisputed title against John Cena in the other. The undisputed title match is expected to be part of the night two card, which raises the chances of a drastic change in this match.

It's possible that the Roman, Punk, and Rollins' triple threat match will be added to night one. As a result, WWE could announce that the winner of this match would earn a spot in the Rhodes vs. Cena match on night two.

Roman Reigns still has unfinished business against the American Nightmare. Also, CM Punk and Seth Rollins both suffered losses against the Franchise Player at Elimination Chamber PLE. So, it makes complete sense if the winner of this bout gets a world title shot on the second night of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Paul Heyman will join the winner of this match

When Roman Reigns was destroying Seth Rollins at ringside, Paul Heyman was in the ring with CM Punk, which didn't sit well with the OTC. This resulted in Reigns destroying the Second City Saint inside the cage. So, if a triple threat match is going to take place at Mania, the Visionary might try to take advantage of the Paul Heyman situation.

Rollins could suggest that since Heyman is good with both Punk and Reigns, they must decide who the Wiseman actually belongs to. As a result, Seth could suggest that the winner of the triple threat match will get Heyman as their Wiseman.

However, Rollins could be using this as a mere tactic to divert the tensions between Reigns and Punk and capitalize on the situation at WrestleMania.

