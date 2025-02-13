3 stars who can be a part of the House of Black if Aleister Black rejoins WWE

After WWE featured Ricky Starks on NXT this week, hours after his contract with AEW expired, it is clear that the Stamford-based company has an eye on every name making their exit from AEW. One of the hottest free agents in the industry currently is Aleister Black.

The former WWE Superstar has been speculated to make his return to the Triple H-led company for quite some time now, and with Ricky Starks debuting in NXT, Black's return to the company seems imminent as well.

During his time in AEW, Aleister Black had a massive faction, the House of Black. The group featured Black alongside Brody King, Julia Hart, and Buddy Matthews. With Aleister Black's potential return to WWE, Triple H could form a version of the House of Black in the Stamford-based company.

This would give Black a push after his much-awaited return, using the massive name that he built right away to make an impact in WWE. Let's check out a few names that could align with Aleister Black if a version of the House of Black was formed in the company.

#3. WWE SmackDown's newest member, Zelina Vega

Aleister Black's wife, Zelina Vega, has been quite the name in WWE over the past few months. While the star has been a great in-ring talent and was a massive part of the LWO until her transfer to SmackDown, she has always had the potential to become a top manager in the industry.

Back in 2019, Vega managed Andrade on the red brand and made a name for herself with her skills. With her husband potentially returning, Vega could align with Aleister Black as a manager to form a new version of the House of Black. Further, the star could also enter the ring under certain circumstances to add massive developments to the storylines.

#2. Finn Balor

Finn Balor has not had a very exciting run as a part of the Judgment Day over the past few months. The faction has lost its relevance in the middle of some exciting storylines, and massive potential like Finn Balor needs an exit to re-develop himself as the main event-level star that he is.

With Aleister Black potentially returning to the company, Balor could align with the former AEW star to make one of the most dynamic teams in the industry. The two could take WWE's tag team division by storm and potentially get their hands on the Tag Team Championship quite early.

#1. Karrion Kross

Aleister Black's mysterious character has been known to play mind games with the entire roster over the years. Another name similar to this character is Karrion Kross. With the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering released, Kross needs a big name to join forces with him and continue his story in the Final Testament.

The potential pairing of Kross and Black could end up being a massive twist for the entire roster, with every tag team in the industry in danger of ending up on the losing end against one of the most dangerous duos of the current era.

