4 Stars who can join Final Testament after Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering’s WWE exit

WWE surprised the world last week with a list of releases, including the team of Akam and Rezar (Authors of Pain) and Paul Ellering. These three stars had been featured alongside Scarlett and Karrion Kross as part of The Final Testament over the past few months, and the faction had made a considerable impact on the main roster.

After defeating the Wyatt Sicks a few weeks ago on RAW, the faction got lost backstage, and headlines of three of them being released from the company surfaced on the internet. Karrion Kross also reacted to the company's surprising move, and the future of The Final Testament remains uncertain.

While WWE could proceed with Kross as a singles star with Scarlett as his manager, they might also change direction to keep the star hybrid in both divisions. A potential addition to Kross' faction could make headlines, with a new era of dominance for the company. Let's take a look at a few stars who might join the former NXT Champion in the coming weeks.

#4. Shotzi

Since returning from injury in December, Shotzi has moved back to NXT. The star was a major name on the main roster before moving back to the black and silver brand, making a name for herself alongside Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin.

However, Shotzi could end up being a massive addition to Karrion Kross' faction, potentially teaming up with Scarlett to form one of the most dominant tag teams in the women's roster. This could bring a massive spotlight on the women's tag team division as well, and Shotzi's character might be the ideal addition to The Final Testament.

#3. & #2. WWE World Tag Team Champions - The War Raiders

After The Authors of Pain were released by WWE, the reigning World Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders, could turn heel and join Karrion Kross to form a new version of The Final Testament. As two of the most dominant stars on the entire roster, the duo could be the perfect addition to Kross' faction.

Further, the stable together could turn out to be a major name on the roster, with the War Raiders holding the tag team titles while Kross could move into the Intercontinental Championship picture.

#1. Aleister Black

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black has been rumored to return to the Stamford-based company for weeks. The star's stint with AEW reportedly ended recently, and he is considered to be on his way to joining WWE again.

If Black is on his way to the company, teaming up with Karrion Kross could be the ideal way to reintroduce him to the fans. As one of the most dominant and destructive in-ring performers himself, Black could form a massive alliance with The Herald of Doomsday, and together, they could take on the entire roster by storm.

Furthermore, the duo could reign over the tag team division of the company while continuing to play mind games with top stars to develop their characters in the company.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for Karrion Kross after the recent releases.

