3 Stars who can be a perfect final Wyatt Sicks member after Braun Strowman’s WWE exit

The Wyatt Sicks has been absent from WWE television for the past several months. According to recent reports, the Stamford-based promotion is still planning to reintroduce the horror faction on TV, and it might soon happen. Sources also stated that fans would witness the return of the Uncle Howdy faction when the time was right.

Just a few days back, the sports entertainment juggernaut surprised the WWE Universe by releasing several major names, including Braun Strowman. Earlier, fans were under the belief that The Monster Among Monsters may be involved in a storyline with Wyatt Sicks, but after his WWE exit, this seems far away from reality.

In this article, we will discuss three stars who can be a perfect fit as the final member of the Uncle Howdy group following Strowman's release.

#3. Alexa Bliss could be the perfect fit

Alexa Bliss is seemingly again on hiatus from World Wrestling Entertainment. The Goddess last contested in a WWE ring at Elimination Chamber 2025. Since then, Bliss has been out of the storylines and has not been seen on the blue brand.

However, the Triple H-led creative team has already dropped considerable hints about the inclusion of Bliss in The Wyatt Sicks storyline. Also, due to the connection of Alexa and the late great Bray Wyatt, her incorporation as the final member of the Wyatt Sicks seems a perfect scenario just waiting to unfold.

#2. Aleister Black may join forces with The Wyatt Sicks

Expand Tweet

Aleister Black made his return to WWE as part of the blue brand. Black's comeback has impressed fans, and they are excited to see what's next for him. One of the best ways to maintain the hype of the former NXT Champion could be by making him a member of the Uncle Howdy-led group.

Both Black and Wyatt Sicks portray a similar, dark persona. This makes the 39-year-old star aligning with the horror group a fitting prospect. Further, this angle also allows The Game to maintain the momentum for the former AEW star in the company.

#1. Eric Young could be a great addition to the WWE faction

Eric Young is presently part of TNA, and The King of the Kings has a multi-year working partnership with the promotion. This allows Triple H to use TNA stars, and the Royal Rumble matches are prime examples of it.

In a past interview, Eric disclosed that in the original idea of Wyatt Sicks, he was reportedly considered to be part of it along with Bo Dallas and the late Bray Wyatt. So, this opens up a chance that if Young was in an early iteration of the horror faction, he may join the group as the final member down the line.

The former TNA World Champion has previously been the leader of Sanity during his NXT run, where Nikki Cross and others worked under his direction. Hence, his addition to the faction on SmackDown would make the group even stronger.

