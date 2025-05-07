Major update on The Wyatt Sicks’ WWE status after 4 month absence - Reports

The WWE Universe was immediately captivated by The Wyatt Sicks' violent arrival last summer. Since then, the up-and-down run has frustrated fans and killed significant interest. The group never debuted on RAW Netflix, and Alexa Bliss still has not joined, but sources have just revealed inside updates ahead of Backlash.

Ad

Uncle Howdy and his sinister friends have been missing for almost five months. Howdy went down in mid-December as Bo Dallas waited to be cleared, while others were active until late December: Nikki Cross, aka Abby the Witch, Joe Gacy, aka Huskus the Pig Boy, Dexter Lumis, aka Mercy the Buzzard, and Erick Rowan, aka Ramblin' Rabbit. While fans speculated on The Sicks' Netflix debut, it was announced that they were sent to SmackDown. The change came 115 days ago.

Ad

Trending

Triple H and his team have not given up on The Wyatt Sicks, and WWE's creative writing team is still planning to re-introduce the mysterious quintet. In regards to The Wyatt Sicks returning to TV, PWN's Cory Hays adds that "soon" and "when the time is right" are the latest words from sources within the company.

Ad

Sources have maintained this narrative with recent updates, but it appears officials are finally ready to resume plans for The Wyatt Sicks. Dallas' hiatus forced the initial pause, but when he was cleared a few months ago, it was ruled that The Wyatt Sicks would not return before WrestleMania 41 as creative directions were already decided on. Fightful Select adds that there's no word yet on why they have not returned since 'Mania, but at one point, Alexa Bliss' absence was related as there were still plans for the two to work together.

Ad

WWE's Five Feet of Fury returned at the Royal Rumble, and there were recent WWE TV teasers for her long-awaited involvement with Uncle Howdy's faction. Bliss has been away since Elimination Chamber, and while there's no word on her status, rumors have picked up on her and The Sicks returning together.

The Wyatt Sicks win WWE Slammy Award

WWE held its 16th Slammy Awards during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas. Big E and Cathy Kelley hosted the ceremony on April 20 from WWE World.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks won the Slammy for WTF Moment of the Year for their RAW debut last summer. The runners-up were R-Truth calling Triple H "Ciampa," Kevin Owens' car interviews, Chelsea Green's dumpster bump, Dominik Mysterio's shark cage visit, iShowSpeed's WrestleMania XL moment with Logan Paul, R-Truth wrestling with John Cena, Tama Tonga's rabid noises, and Jacob Fatu declaring his love for Solo Sikoa.

Expand Tweet

The Wyatt Sicks' debut was also nominated for OMG Moment of the Year, which went to John Cena for his heel turn on Cody Rhodes. Fans voted on The Slammys this year, with voting open from March 21 until April 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More