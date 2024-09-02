JoJo Offerman has an impressive take on Bo Dallas being in The Wyatt Sicks on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe and the rest of the wrestling world tragically lost Bray Wyatt just over one year ago. The company made sure his memory lives on today in the form of The Wyatt Sicks, led by his brother, Bo Dallas (real name - Taylor Rotunda), also known as Uncle Howdy. Wyatt's fiancée JoJo Offerman is now opening up on the faction and Taylor's involvement.

The Wyatt Sicks debuted for World Wrestling Entertainment amid much fanfare, and since then have captivated viewers. Inspired by The Eater Of Worlds himself, the stable features Dallas as Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross as Abby The Witch, Joe Gacy as Huskus The Pig Boy, Dexter Lumis as Mercy The Buzzard, and Erick Rowan as Ramblin' Rabbit. Bray's passing and the fact that Howdy is Bo have been acknowledged in the storyline.

JoJo recently discussed The Wyatt Sicks during a live stream for Southern Wrestling Autographs. The former WWE ring announcer was asked if she liked what the company was doing with the group, and what she thought of Dallas being involved. The 30-year-old said she loved that Bray's memory was being kept alive and was also very happy for Dallas. She was impressed with how he had taken on the lead role in his late brother's absence.

"Yes, of course. It’s a very bittersweet thing for me. So I love it for multiple reasons. I love it for the fact that his legacy is still strong, and he’s out there, his spirit is out there through his brother. I love it for Taylor, or Bo, because if Windham [Bray Wyatt] wanted anything in the world, it’d be for his family to succeed, for his brother to succeed. So I’m very happy that Bo has that opportunity to kind of carry on this legacy," JoJo Offerman said. [H/T: EWN]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Taylor was also portraying Uncle Howdy on WWE TV before his brother passed away. The faction leader made his in-ring debut on last week's RAW, defeating Chad Gable in the main event. A major Bray-related angle is rumored for tonight's RAW, along with a follow-up to last week's match.

WWE re-signs Wyatt Sicks member

All five members of The Wyatt Sicks have been with WWE for several years, whether it has been off-and-on or a continuous run. It was reported that Nikki Cross has now been locked in for a few more years.

The veteran grappler portraying Abby The Witch on RAW entered contract negotiations with officials back in the spring, before the debut of The Wyatt Sicks. Fightful Select reported that she has just re-signed with the company under a multi-year deal.

According to the report, backstage sources have praised Cross for some time now. Furthermore, several extras used during WWE's pandemic era praised the 16-year industry veteran for how welcoming she was.

