The Wyatt Sicks member teases the return of iconic Bray Wyatt gimmick

The Bray Wyatt-inspired Wyatt Sicks are coming off a major WWE RAW showing last week, and are rumored for a strong follow-up tomorrow night. The sinister faction has seemingly stayed true to their creator's memory since their arrival, and now could be planning the major return of one of Wyatt's most unique creations.

The Eater of Worlds would be proud of his creation, according to a popular fan opinion going around social media last week. Bo Dallas made his in-ring debut as Uncle Howdy last Monday, defeating Chad Gable in the main event. This was three weeks after Erick Rowan aka Ramblin' Rabbit, Dexter Lumis aka Mercy The Buzzard, and Joe Gacy aka Huskus The Pig Boy made their in-ring debuts together, defeating Gable and The Creed Brothers.

The Wyatt Sicks have made several Bray Wyatt tributes, and their overall presentation represents the late legend. There is now new speculation on WWE bringing back The Firefly Fun House, the original home of Wyatt's characters. The return has been rumored for a while, but Rowan took to Instagram with a mysterious post, featuring black-and-white footage of early Sesame Street. He attached Yaelokre's Harpy Hare song, and included a cryptic one-word caption.

"RIVER," Erick Rowan wrote with the video below.

The first-ever Firefly Fun House segment aired on April 22, 2019 during RAW. The final segment aired during SmackDown on February 24, 2023, which was referenced in a QR code teaser leading to The Wyatt Sicks' debut.

Bray Wyatt fought against WWE idea

Artist Kyle Scarborough has done pieces for WWE and AEW, and is open about working with Windham Rotunda on The Fiend and other ideas. He recently spoke with SOUNDSPHERE and noted how his friend and colleague felt that the Fun House concept was all in the head of the Bray Wyatt persona, so if the characters ever came to life, he'd be the one to portray them.

Scarborough noted how a few years ago, Bray was against the idea of bringing the Funhouse characters to life. It should be noted that Kyle has since stated on X that this had nothing to do with The Wyatt Sicks, adding that it doesn't matter what anyone thinks if the Rotunda family backs the idea.

"He always wanted to have a counter-offer [to WWE creative ideas]. If they came at him sideways with stuff, he would say, ‘No, I don’t like that. I wanna do this.’ He was very upset, at the time, about the idea of bringing the Fun House to life. I believe the company or somebody wanted to have an entire stable of people dressed up as the puppets and he was not into it," Kyle Scarborough said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Bray Wyatt was shockingly released by WWE in July 2021 amid reports of issues with Creative. Triple H took on more power as the Chief Content Officer the following year, and eventually brought Wyatt back.

