15-time champion re-signs with WWE ahead of Bash in Berlin - Reports

A new report has revealed that a 15-time champion has inked a new deal with WWE ahead of Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The name in question is Nikki Cross.

The 35-year-old is a former one-time RAW Women's Champion, three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and eleven-time 24/7 Champion.

Cross hasn't stepped into the ring for a match since November 2023, when she participated in the Women's World Title #1 Contender Battle Royal. Since her return as Abby the Witch, she has become a pivotal member of the Wyatt Sicks faction.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Nikki Cross has renewed her contract with WWE. The report also stated that negotiations between the two parties were underway earlier this year, before the eerie faction's introduction.

The agreement between the former Women's Tag Team Champion and the company is said to be a multi-year contract. Multiple WWE sources have expressed their admiration for Nikki Cross, particularly during the pandemic when she was known for her kindness to newcomers.

Of all the Wyatt Sicks members, only the 35-year-old female star has yet to return to the ring. Fans are eager to see if the Stamford-based promotion will announce a singles match between Cross and Ivy Nile, as the Wyatt Six have been targeting the American Made faction.

