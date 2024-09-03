JoJo Offerman reveals the recent WWE RAW segment that gave her a panic attack

WWE has managed to keep Bray Wyatt's memory alive after his tragic passing last year. Wyatt's longtime partner JoJo Offerman is opening up on the segment she had a rough time with but still supports.

The Wyatt Sicks arrived on RAW in mid-June and has captivated the WWE Universe since then. Inspired by the mind of The Eater of Worlds, the faction, led by Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas aka Uncle Howdy. Wyatt's passing and relation to Howdy have been acknowledged in the storylines, and the fan-favorite faction has made several tributes to its creator.

Offerman discussed the faction during a Southern Wrestling Autographs stream. She previously made very telling remarks on Bo Dallas being involved, noting that she does like what WWE is doing, but it's bittersweet.

"It’s really hard a lot because it’s like a trigger for me. I’ve learned that, and I’ve had to put my phone down, and completely not watch at points. ... I remember the debut, I didn’t even know it was happening. His music hit, and I straight-up could not stop crying all night, it was full-on panic attacks. I’ve had to kinda make it work in the best way I can because I do support it," JoJo said.

Offerman then revealed how she talked to some of the stable members.

"I’ve talked to a lot of them in the group, they’ve all said the same thing: they just want to make it the best thing they possibly could. I respect that, I love they’re doing that, I love that his legacy is living on, his kids can see that, but the worst part for me is personal, it’s me... I spent endless nights with him, working on the song or the character, and days, weeks, months. So much of my time went into it," JoJo said. [H/T to EWN]

JoJo also recalled her fiancé seeking feedback on certain creative aspects, especially music. Code Orange did Wyatt's 'Let Me In' and 'Shatter' themes, and Offerman noted how vocalist Jami Morgan reached out as he was adamant the themes would not be used again unless she'd OK it.

Big WWE RAW match set for The Wyatt Sicks

Next week's WWE RAW will feature a major eight-person Street Fight between American Made and The Wyatt Sicks. The former will be represented by Chad Gable, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, and Ivy Nile, but there's no word yet on which three members of the latter will join Abby The Witch.

A likely trio from The Wyatt Sicks seems to be Huskus The Pig, Ramblin' Rabbit, and Mercy The Buzzard. This would allow the Uncle Howdy vs. Gable feud to continue, perhaps to Bad Blood.

Tonight's WWE RAW saw Gable help The Creeds and Ivy defeat Alpha Academy. He called Howdy out after the match for a back-and-forth promo to push next week's Street Fight, and then The Wyatts and American Made faced off to end RAW.

