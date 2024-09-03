JoJo Offerman reveals if Bray Wyatt's children have seen The Wyatt Sicks on WWE RAW

WWE debuted The Wyatt Sicks almost three months ago with the support of Bray Wyatt's family. The storyline has kept his memory alive, and there are often various tributes to Bray. JoJo Offerman has opened up on the faction and is now revealing if their kids have seen the group led by their real-life uncle Bo Dallas (AKA Uncle Howdy).

JoJo and Bray began dating in 2017. The Eater of Worlds and the former ring announcer had a son in May 2019 and a daughter in May 2020. The couple became engaged on April 28, 2022, and were set to tie the knot on December 7, 2023. Bray tragically passed 105 days before the wedding date.

The Wyatt Sicks sometimes triggers Offerman and has caused her panic attacks. However, she's reiterated that she supported the storyline for various reasons, even though it's bittersweet.

Speaking to fans on Southern Wrestling Autograph's stream, JoJo was asked if the kids have seen the faction led by their Uncle Taylor, known as Uncle Howdy, to the WWE Universe.

"They have, but haven’t. They're allowed to watch it, but sometimes they won’t. If they hear the music, they're like, ‘Daddy’s music!,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, your uncle [Taylor] uses it now.' So, just little things like that, but they know... they know Uncle Taylor’s in it. We went to a show recently, and they asked, ‘Is Uncle Taylor here?’ I said, ‘No, not today.’ They quickly went on to all their other uncles and aunties after Taylor, so it worked out. So, they know, they’ve seen it, little pieces," JoJo said. [H/T to eWrestlingNews]

Offerman also made very telling remarks about Bo's involvement in The Wyatt Sicks and how she feels about WWE's efforts. JoJo also supports Bray's posthumous induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Wyatt Sicks are set for a big WWE RAW match

The Wyatt Sicks have been announced for their biggest match yet. The faction will face American Made in an eight-person Street Fight next Monday.

Ivy Nile, Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed will represent American Made. However, The Wyatt Sicks have not confirmed which three will team with Abby The Witch, but it's been speculated that Uncle Howdy may sit this match out.

Next week's RAW will be the big season premiere. Below is the current lineup:

Women's Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair (c) vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre

Eight-Person Street Fight: The Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

Braun Strowman vs. Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ilja Dragunov to determine the next challenger to Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker

RAW will be held at the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, next week. A six-woman match is also expected with Pure Fusion Collective vs. Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and a mystery partner.

