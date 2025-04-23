WWE planning major storyline for The Wyatt Sicks - Reports

The WWE Universe has patiently awaited the return of The Wyatt Sicks, and now it appears officials are set to bring the mysterious faction back to the storylines. Uncertainty surrounded the Bray Wyatt-inspired faction in recent months following their removal from WWE TV, but it was later revealed that Uncle Howdy was injured. Multiple sources just provided major updates on Bo Dallas and friends.

Howdy had the wrestling world intrigued last summer after violently arriving to RAW with Erick Rowan aka Ramblin' Rabbit, Joe Gacy aka Huskus the Pig Boy, Dexter Lumis aka Mercy the Buzzard, and Nikki Cross aka Abby the Witch. The buzz faltered late last year, as did the push, and in January, it was revealed that The Wyatt Sicks were sent to SmackDown. Howdy was recently medically cleared to return from injury, paving the way for their highly-anticipated blue brand debut, but a big showdown is looming with a certain RAW faction: The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor has had a frustrating WrestleMania Season, along with stablemates JD McDonagh, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan. However, WrestleMania Weekend ended with Dirty Dom holding the Intercontinental Championship, while Liv and Raquel are now four-time Women's Tag Team Champions. Fightful Select adds that WWE almost booked much different outcomes as a big WrestleMania feud between The Wyatt Sicks and The Judgment Day was planned at one point.

Dallas being sidelined with injuries led to a lot of issues with different aspects of the storyline. However, WWE's creative writing team did not get far enough in the planning for the talents to be broached about the match.

The Prince and his heel crew may still get the chance to lock up with Howdy and his sinister friends. Cory Hays of PWN reports that The Judgment Day vs. The Wyatt Sicks is still being planned, at least in some form or fashion. It was also noted that Bo's situation wasn't the only unfortunate happening that derailed the feud as McDonagh's injury also caused problems.

The Judgment Day regains WWE gold

RAW After WrestleMania 41 saw tension continue within The Judgment Day after it seemed things were smoothing out. While JD McDonagh returned, Finn Balor seemed angry with Dominik Mysterio, who became Intercontinental Champion by beating Balor, Penta, and ex-champion Bron Breakker at WrestleMania.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Lyra Valkyria and her mystery partner, Becky Lynch. However, one night later, Monday's first RAW match saw The Judgment Day win the titles back after a confusing finish, which led to Lynch attacking Valkyria.

Morgan and Rodriguez were the only three-time champions in WWE history, and now they have extended that record. Their third reign went 54 days.

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More

