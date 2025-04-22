WWE RAW after WrestleMania kicked off with a recap of the two-night special event before John Cena showed up to greet the fans. Cena had the ring announcer read off a card that said he was the Greatest of All Time and was gracing Las Vegas with his presence for the last time.

Cena said that the winners write history and that the fans owed him an apology. He then added that the crowd meant nothing to him, and the fans started chanting: "A** hole!" He said that he had 27 appearances left on his contract, but it doesn't say that he has to wrestle.

When that number hits zero, Cena will retire with the contract, and we might get a new title, but it won't have the history that the current title has. Cody Rhodes was our last hope, but Cena outclassed, outshone, and outwrestled him last night and destroyed our champ.

Cena added that no one else can match up to him before holding up the title so that the fans can take pictures of the "Last Real Champ". Randy Orton showed up with an RKO out of nowhere and took the champ down before holding the WWE Championship up and posing with it as RAW moved on.

WWE Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania (April 21, 2025):

Judgment Day def. Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

IYO SKY def. Stephanie Vaquer via DQ

Dominik Mysterio def. Penta to retain the Intercontinental Championship

WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Judgment Day - Women's Tag Team Championship match

Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch were in control early on and tried for a top rope move on Raquel Rodriguez, but Liv Morgan came in and hit Lynch with a powerbomb before Rodriguez hit Valkyria with a top rope powerbomb for a near fall. Lyra came back with a Tornado DDT before getting the Nightwing, but Morgan broke up the pin.

Becky attacked Liv outside the ring and was sent into the ringpost before Lyra took Morgan out with a dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Raquel got a big boot for a near fall. Liv hit a dive, but Lyra got her knees up before Raquel was sent outside.

Lyra dodged the ObLivion before Morgan dodged a move, and Valkyria hit Raquel, who fell outside and on top of Lynch. As Lyra was checking on her partner, Liv came in with the ObLivion from behind and got the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW

After the match, Becky was upset, and it looked like she was helping Lyra up, but then attacked her instead before yelling at her and walking out. Becky then came back and unloaded on her on the mat before hitting the manhandle slam thrice and walking out. A massive heel turn from The Man.

Grade: B+

American Made was out next on RAW and said that Rey Mysterio faked his injury to get out of the match with El Grande Americano, who won the match.

The New Day were out next to celebrate their tag title win, but were interrupted by Alpha Academy, who wanted a title match. The two teams bickered for a bit before heading into the ring, but before the match could be started, Rusev made his return to WWE.

The New Day ran off, and Rusev took out Otis and Akira Tozawa with some big moves. Tozawa took an overhead slam before Rusev kicked Otis down, stomped on him, and locked in the Accolade as RAW moved on.

The Judgment Day was backstage, and everyone other than Finn Balor was happy about the title wins. Balor looked angry but then said, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."

IYO SKY was out next and said that last night was the best of her career since she beat the best there is, meaning that she was now the best. She was celebrating her win when NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer showed up.

Vaquer introduced herself and said that she was out to show IYO respect, and since SKY was the best of the best, she wanted to fight her. IYO accepted the challenge and set the match up right then and there before Adam Pearce came in and made it official.

WWE RAW Results: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

IYO SKY sent Stephanie Vaquer outside early on and hit a diving crossbody on the floor before the latter came back with a diving crossbody off the barricades to the floor. SKY got some big moves and hit a missile dropkick before getting the bullet train knees in the corner for a near fall.

Vaquer dodged the moonsault before getting a big Dragonscrew in the corner. Vaquer got the knees in the corner before missing her finisher. IYO got the double stomp and Vaquer repeatedly slammed SKY's head on the mat before Roxanne Perez came out of nowhere and attacked IYO, ending the match.

Result: IYO SKY def. Stephanie Vaquer via DQ on RAW

As Vaquer was about to attack Roxanne, former NXT champ Giulia came in and attacked Stephanie, taking her down. Rhea Ripley came out and cleared the ring of Roxanne and Giulia before the heels retreated.

Grade: B+

The World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso was out next and said that he'd been wanting this since he was a kid and that he was finally here. He reminded us that he had made Gunther tap out to become the new champion before Sami Zayn came out to congratulate him.

Sami hugged Jey, and the fans chanted "Sami Uso" before apologizing for not being there for the last eight weeks when Jey was going through his feud with Gunther. He added that missing WrestleMania was hard on him as well, but he was there to make sure he was the first one to tell Jey he was proud of him.

Sami said that he was there to celebrate before Jey's music played, and they yeeted in the ring. Jimmy Uso was out next and joined the celebration as RAW moved on.

AJ Styles was backstage on RAW during an interview when Karrion Kross came in and told him that he used to be the best, but losing to Logan Paul had made him irrelevant. AJ told him that he didn't want to revert to being the bad guy because he hated it. Styles added that Kross should solve whatever issues he has by himself and not involve him.

A-Town Down Under was out to say that they were the ones deserving of the tag team titles. The War Raiders came out and snatched the mic away before Grayson Waller and Austin Theory retreated. Erik and Ivar said that the New Day stole their titles and they would be coming back for them.

Gunther was out next, and the crowd chanted "You tapped out" before the former champ went to argue with the commentators. Gunther attacked Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, and the latter hit back before Adam Pearce and officials came out to stop them.

Pat was caught in the sleeper hold, and Gunther refused to let go even when the announcer looked like he was knocked out. Adam Pearce and the others finally made Gunther let go before he disappeared into the crowd. The crowd was chanting even harder as Pat got back up and he and Cole headed to the back with the officials.

Michael Cole was backstage as Pat was taken to the doctor's room. He told Pearce that he wouldn't be stopped from doing his job by a bully. Cole headed back out and joined Joe Tessitore for the final match of the night on RAW.

WWE RAW Results: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta - Intercontinental Championship match

Dominik Mysterio took a big kick off a counter, followed by a diving crossbody, before tossing his opponent outside and hitting a big kick. Back in the ring, Penta got the double stomp in the corner before getting a near fall.

Dom took the Mexican Destroyer before rolling out of the ring. JD McDonagh made his return and got a cheap shot on Penta as Carlito distracted the referee, allowing Dom to get the 619 for the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Penta to retain the Intercontinental Championship on RAW

Grade: B

Seth Rollins was out next on RAW with Paul Heyman, and the fans cheered for him, but then chanted 'CM Punk' and 'OTC' as Paul handed him the mic. Seth said that he was the winner of the main event of WrestleMania, but before he could add to that, CM Punk came out and attacked him.

Punk kicked Rollins into the corner before turning to Paul Heyman. As he was about to attack Heyman, Rollins took him down and hit the stomp, knocking him out. The crowd chanted for Roman as Paul said that they were going to conclude the WrestleMania weekend by announcing that there was a new number one top star in the industry, and it was Seth Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns' music hit, and he came out to take The Visionary down before trying for a spear on Heyman. Bron Breakker came out of nowhere and speared Roman down before doing the same to CM Punk, who was getting up. Rollins said Bron was 'his boy' and sent him after Roman while going after Punk himself.

Expand Tweet

Roman hit an uppercut but was speared through the barricades by Bron before Rollins had him send the OTC back to the ring for a stomp. Rollins raised Heyman and Bron's hands in the ring and stood tall as RAW went off the air.

