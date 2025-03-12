3 Stars who could make their WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 41

WWE has been doing wonders keeping the fans engaged to the storylines and products ahead of WrestleMania 41. Some massive matches have already been confirmed for The Show of Shows this year and many of them are now shaping up to become a marquee match in itself, potentially taking away the spotlight.

Ad

Some massive names are set to feature on the card at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, including the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, potentially The Rock, and many more. Following the big show, the landscape of the weekly shows could change completely.

While several huge names already guaranteed to take part at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, there are some who could make their debut in the Stamford-based company on the biggest night of the year, to steal the spotlight and announce their entry.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Making an appearance at WrestleMania isn't necessary, the stars could also make their debut a couple of weeks before the show and get their in-ring debut confirmed for The Show of Shows.

Let's check out a few names who could make this in-ring debut at WrestleMania.

#3. WWE legend Umaga's son Zilla Fatu

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu has been speculated by fans to join WWE for months now. The young star has been quite impressive in the ring, and his recent success in the independent circuit is just a glimpse of what he is capable of.

Ad

Fatu could make an appearance in the next few weeks to join The Bloodline story to potentially set up a massive singles match for WrestleMania. While Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu seem set to cross paths at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Zilla could make his WWE debut in a match against Tama Tonga at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Rey Fenix

Ad

Rey Fenix made his exit from AEW recently, and is expected to join the Stamford-based company in the next few weeks. Reports suggest that WWE is working with the star to get a potential deal confirmed, so that the star can make his presence felt ahead of WrestleMania.

With the recent storyline of Chad Gable having issues with luchadors, Adam Pearce could make a match official for him, against a surprise opponent at WrestleMania. This is when Rey Fenix could make his debut in WWE to face one of the best in-ring performers in the industry at WrestleMania 42. This could go similar to his brother Penta's debut in WWE.

Ad

#1. Hikuleo

Former NJPW star Hikuleo reportedly signed with WWE last year itself, but hasn't made an appearance on WWE TV yet. Being from the Bloodline lineage, Hikuleo joining that many feel is the greatest storyline in history is quite a possibility.

Amid the recent issues between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, a tag team match could be confirmed at The Showcase of The Immortals, with Fatu teaming up with Tama Tonga, and Sikoa adding a mystery partner to his side. Hikuleo could make an appearance at WrestleMania to announce himself as Sikoa's partner, leaving the world stunned.

With multiple massive debuts potentially possible, fans will have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for the newcomers at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback