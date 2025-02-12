3 Stars who could replace Finn Balor as the new Judgment Day leader

The Judgment Day has lost its relevance lately, thanks to the lack of faction-based opportunities that are being featured. All members of the faction are focusing on their respective careers, with Finn Balor portrayed as the leader of the group.

However, with WrestleMania on the horizon, Balor working on his singles career could end up being a massive development for the star. A potential exit from the Judgment Day to make headlines as a singles star could open doors for a potential title run as well.

However, if Balor makes an exit from the faction, the new Judgment Day would be left with no leader. In addition to that, with the faction teasing a potential new member during the recent edition of RAW, a new leader replacing Finn Balor could be a massive story in its own right.

Let's check out a few names who could replace Balor as the new leader of the Judgment Day.

#3. Aleister Black

Former WWE superstar Aleister Black is speculated to return to the Stamford-based company after his contract with AEW expired recently. Black returning to surprise the entire globe as the newest member of the Judgment Day could make headlines.

Further, due to Black's massive profile in the industry, the returning star could become the new leader of the faction, with an early run as the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. A feud with Finn Balor on a stage like WrestleMania could elevate the careers of both men, with massive opportunities opening up.

#2. Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio

One of the biggest heels in the entire industry, Dominik Mysterio, has been working on the faction's business lately. The star got Finn Balor a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber next week and has been one of the most intriguing members of the faction over the past few months.

Mysterio could end up kicking Balor out of the faction to assert control himself, with the latter's friend JD McDonagh currently on the shelf. This could further enhance Dominik as a massive singles star leading the Judgment Day, with a potential WrestleMania feud against the inaugural Universal Champion.

#1. AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One returned to WWE during the Men's Royal Rumble match this month and has already announced his arrival. AJ Styles is now a member of the red brand, and he delivered an intriguing promo this past week on RAW.

However, Styles was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito and threw out some punches on the latter before delivering a Phenomenal Forearm. Further, Styles is now set to have a match with Dominik Mysterio next week. This could result in a massive development in the storyline, with Styles potentially turning heel and joining the faction.

Given Styles has already had a story with the Judgment Day and Finn Balor in the past, going against the faction again could end up being a repetition in the storyline. Rather, turning heel to join the faction and kicking out Finn Balor to become the leader could be a massive storyline on the Road to WrestleMania.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for the faction next.

