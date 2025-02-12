4 Reasons why Aleister Black should join SmackDown upon WWE return

The WWE roster has never been more stacked, with some of the biggest stars ever performing every week to treat the fans. With WrestleMania on the horizon, the excitement among the WWE Universe for potential storylines involving the massive names on the roster has been at an all-time high.

However, a massive surprise could get them more excited in the coming weeks. Speculations of former WWE Superstar Aleister Black returning to the company have been making rounds on the internet lately.

The star's AEW contract has reportedly expired and is free to join any promotion he wishes. While Black coming back could shake up the entire roster, which brand he would join is still uncertain.

Let's check out a few reasons the former AEW star should join the SmackDown roster instead of RAW.

#4. Potential rivalry with Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks

Aleister Black is known for his unique character work and his incredible in-ring capabilities. The star has been a part of some great matches in the past, and he often used mind games to gain the spotlight and take control over his opponents, both in and out of the ring.

This immense work could best align with WWE's Uncle Howdy and his faction, The Wyatt Sicks. Howdy is another name known for his mind games and a rivalry with a returning Aleister Black would be beneficial for both stars. Further, this could help Black announce his arrival in the company and a feud with some of the biggest names in the promotion.

#3. SmackDown needs star power

Black will undoubtedly become a massive attraction once he makes his return to the Stamford-based company. With Triple H in charge, the star would be given a plethora of opportunities to showcase his talent, eventually climbing up the ladder and possibly even getting into the main event scene.

The SmackDown roster currently needs a star like Aleister Black to add some shine to the brand. While SmackDown has some massive names on the roster, catering to a three-hour format has made some feel the blue brand was lacking a punch at times. Adding Black to the mix could help the Friday night show add depth to the roster and feature more interesting storylines and matches every week.

#2. His wife Zelina Vega is on SmackDown

For years, WWE Superstars were known for being on the road for the entire week, working day in and out to keep the fans engaged. While the company features live TV shows thrice a week, promotional stuff and other live events often keep the WWE Superstars engaged.

To ease their life on the road, the Stamford-based company often prefers to keep husband and wife on the same brand. This helps the stars align their schedule and stay together, which could end up being possible in Aleister Black's case as well.

His wife, Zelina Vega, was recently moved to the blue brand, and Black could also end up joining the same roster, thus ensuring their time together could be valued.

#1. WWE RAW is stacked

Since their Netflix debut, WWE has ensured that the red brand was stacked with some of the biggest stars available. While Aleister Black joining RAW could open a door of new opportunities for the star as well as the company, it would further overpower RAW over SmackDown, keeping the fans more engaged with a single brand.

On the other hand, Black joining SmackDown could justify Penta's debut on the red brand recently, and even out the field for both brands to keep the excitement among the fans on the go.

Fans will have to wait and see when Aleister Black makes his return to the Stamford-based company and how Triple H could effectively use him this time around.

